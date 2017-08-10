The importance of shorts

...and by shorts, I don't mean the miniature trouser. I mean short stories of course. I always have several short stories on the go, and this is why...

Practice

Although writing a short story is a different discipline to writing a novel—and normally has specific requirements for structure and delivery—all writing is good practice. Some of my short stories don't make the grade as a complete work, perhaps not quite making a complete story arc, but often readers don't mind if your piece doesn't get the rules tick of approval.

Learn how to be productive

If you commit to a regular practice of writing short stories (see Ray Bradbury's quote later) you might find that you also gain the skill of being productive on the way. You will have to learn how to make the most of your time and write efficiently to meet your deadlines. It’s a skill you'll need when you're a professional after all.

Remove the block

We all know about the block. I'm afraid I find the marathon of writing a novel quite taxing and often run out of steam (especially when writing steampunk), even if I do have a good story plan. I also write in a variety of genres, and miss the flexibility when trapped in the constraints of a longer work. Sometimes I just need a break.

Inspiration

Writing a short story lets me explore ideas. See if they might have what it takes to be a longer work. Even if they don’t work as a short or a long, you never know what can fall out that might be of use elsewhere: new characters, settings and plots. Everything serves to fuel the imagination.

Complete your idea

As I mentioned in the last section, sometimes your idea won't be up to becoming a full novel or be useful for inclusion in a bigger work, but it's still a damn good idea! And people will enjoy it. It deserves to be given life and be born, complete and perfect in its own right. Congratulations! You've just become the proud parent of a bouncing baby story.

Give-Aways

If you support an e-mail list or some collection of admirers, you'll need to keep them regularly entertained (they're so fickle). Entertain them with a new short story every month. Offer short stories as sign-up incentive for your website (they love free stuff, don’t they?)—particularly useful if you don't have a big enough collection of material to be able to offer free books. If you promise them a new story every month that might be good incentive too, and it will keep you to the discipline of producing work.

Submissions to magazines

Whether online only or the printed version, getting a piece of your work in a prestigious magazine for your genre could make you as a writer. I submit regularly to the top names in sci-fi. I know the chances of being accepted are low for an unknown such as myself, but the rewards could be enormous. I also send pieces to lesser publications, even fledgling ones. Who knows, one day they may not be.

I always include my short author bio with website link (which has the carrot of free gift if you subscribe). Even if I don't get new readers, every inclusion of my link on other pages increases my SEO, and we know that's important.

Win prizes!

Awards from contests are great for your bio (forget about the possible money). There are plenty of short story contests out there—paid or free—that you could be entering if you get into the habit of writing shorts.

Contests are often topic specific. If you form the habit you'll have a collection in no time that you can draw on when you spot them. A contest about an alien who falls in love? One about a monster who doesn't realise it’s a monster? No problem, already got them.

A new book every year

I run a local writing group just for writing short stories. We use Ray Bradbury's quote as a starting point:

Write a short story every week. It's not possible to write 52 bad short stories in a row.

... But that's a bit ambitious. We keep it to at least one first draft a fortnight. Even at that rate it’s possible to get enough material to publish a new collection every year, perhaps allowing a little extra for tidying up, producing and publishing. My last collection 'Points of Possibility' myBook.to/PointsOfPossibility has nine short stories in it and made best seller twice last year.

Ever since childhood, I've loved short stories and I'm proud that people have liked mine. I think they're a beautiful and undervalued form of writing. For the limited effort, the rewards are great. Let's write those shorts!