The Importance of the Franchisee-Franchisor Relationship

Franchisees look at a lot of variables when choosing a franchisor: what kind of support the franchisor provides, the brand’s financial success—especially and including what is contained in the optional Item 19 of the Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD), fees and brand personality. Chief among these is how the franchisor communicates with its franchisees.

The key to any successful relationship is communication. In many ways, it is harder to exit a franchise agreement than it is a marriage, so maintaining a positive relationship via healthy communication between the franchisor and franchisees is critical.

Start from the beginning.

Before you officially enter a contractual relationship with a franchisor, you can get a feel for their communication style and what the relationship will be like. For example, review the FDD for an Item 19. This contains the financial representations the brand is making about their franchisees. More brands are disclosing financials in recent years, but the Item 19 can vary significantly from brand to brand. Are their financial representations all inclusive, do they cherry pick only a few select markets or locations, or is it just a compilation of company-owned units? The detailed information and thoroughness will give you insights into how open the franchisor is about potential success. Franchisors that provide a more detailed Item 19 usually have more open, candid communication across the board.

You should speak with other franchisees who are both in the system or who have left. Inquire to determine any inconsistencies between that of the franchisees and what the franchisor is communicating to you. Ask them if they had to do it all over again if they would make the same decision or if they have buyer’s remorse for involving themselves with the brand.

Additionally, ask how the franchisor makes their money. Are they up front about any vendor rebates they take? What kinds of fees are added on to your royalty rate? Ideally, a franchisor will make its money from your sales instead of nickel and diming you with numerous fees. Either way this should be communicated clearly before you ever sign on the dotted line.

Honesty is the best policy.

I tell franchisees they may not like the answer they get from me, but they’ll always get candor. A franchisor is constantly balancing the macro and micro aspects of the system, making sure anything we do benefits the entire system and not just one or two individual units or markets. While a franchisee probably does not want to hear “no,” it may be the best answer for the consistency and integrity of the brand.

Look for franchisors that answer questions honestly, but with empathy. They should want you to succeed and be willing to help you do so—while always keeping the system’s best interests in mind.

Consistency is critical.

Just like a franchisor needs to ensure consistency in its products and services, there should be consistency at the corporate office. If you are getting different answers from different people or departments, that could be a warning sign. For example, if the marketing team is communicating one thing with respect to a promotion or the brand’s marketing philosophy, and the operations people out in the field are communicating something different, it might mean the overarching strategy for success is inconsistent or even non-existent. Make sure everyone is telling you the same thing and working toward the same common short term and long term goals.

Remember it is a relationship.

You are signing a 20-year contract, so it’s important to like the people you’ll be in business with. If you aren’t philosophically on the same page as the franchisor, you will constantly be butting heads. Even two excellent communicators will have a tough time developing a good relationship if they don’t agree on the vision and direction of the company.

Also, think about how the franchisor gets feedback from its franchisees. Communication is a two-way street, and consistent franchisee feedback is necessary to maintain a positive relationship. In addition to an open-door policy for questions and concerns, Penn Station does a more formal annual survey of franchisees to get a read on what they think of the brand and the performance of the corporate office. We believe candid open feedback helps strengthen the brand and also our relationship with each franchisee.

The method of communication isn’t important.

How a franchisor passes along information is not nearly as important as the quality of the information that is passed along. First and foremost, you must be able to trust what the franchisor is telling you. Secondly, you should be sure a franchisor is keeping you posted on the things that will affect your business. This can be via an outernet, newsletter, phone calls, annual meetings or many other methods.

For example, in addition to a big update at our annual meeting, I send a mid-year state of the union report to franchisees so they know what is happening in the company and industry. Anything that is keeping the corporate office busy or could positively or negatively affect their business is communicated to franchisees at least every six months.