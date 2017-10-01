The Inner Shame Inside of Us

You don’t have to feel ashamed, you’re world is not falling apart. It’s falling into place.

Photo by Pablo Fernandez

“I’m not where i thought I’d be in life by now.” There is a timeline that a lot of us have created for ourselves. There may have been plans to graduate within a four year program, to have found love and be married by now, to have started a family or to be established and wildly successfully in the career field of your dreams. But as we know, life does not always go as planned and there are some roadblocks that get in the way of our outlined, methodical and perfect plans. When we set these goals for ourselves we are also setting expectations. To an extent, most of us create a certain expectation or standard that we would like to hold ourselves accountable to. It’s normal right? Having a plan means there is structure and a sense of control, but when we don’t have control, life then seems to get chaotic.

Soon you may find yourself feeilng disappointed because you are not completely following the plan you spent designing for so long. All of the details aren’t falling into place and you are losing grip on what used to be so easy to have control over. The unknown used to be exciting, but now it’s scary and anxiety provoking. This is where inner shame comes in. Shame creeps in and you feel as though you have failed yourself or that you are not good enough. You judge yourself because you think you can be better. In previous times , you were once living in a season where you were at the top, excelling, and now you find yourself living in a season where struggle seems to be at every corner and nothing seems to be coming your way. It almost becomes embarassing for you to talk with others about what you’re currently doing in life because you are afraid they are judging you for not living out the dream you said that you were going to. You’re ashamed because you’re not reaching the expectations you set for yourself, and when you’re ashamed of yourself, you begin to fear that everyone else sees you the way you see yourself.

But it’s quite the contrary. I know you may feel discouraged, but there are going to be times where you have to be knocked off the top in order to humble yourself. Loss is something that many of us don’t like going through, but it’s crucial. Loss is often looked at as defeat, as something that will inevitably crush you. But loss doesn’t equal a defeat, it’s a lesson. It teaches you how to keep going, how to be brave and it oftentimes reveals parts inside of you that are unhealed. Yes, you may not have gotten that job, you may have fallen out of love or you may have lost something important to you, but those are all lessons that will make you wiser in the end. There are good things in life and then there are great things. You are oftentimes rejected from good things so that you can be directed to something great. Minor setbacks are followed by major setups.

This season of your life right now is the “waiting season”. Nothing is permanent, so what may look like a single defeat is not the final defeat. Your blessings will come and they will be abundant. There are certain environments that just aren’t molded for your greatness, but you will have to be patient and wait so that you can be put in that environment. It’s important to know that you will have to go through moments of having less in order to appreciate what it means to have more. You will get to where you are supposed to be. Trust the process and know that you don’t have to have control over every area of your life. Sometimes letting go and living in the moment is the best thing to do.