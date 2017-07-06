The Inside Scoop Behind the “Whatever Froots Your Loops” Campaign

By Heather Taylor, Advertising Week

Follow your nose and do “whatever Froots your Loops” this summer! In their first new campaign in 50 years, Kellogg’s Froot Loops is partnering with Neff, State Bicycle Co., and Timbuk2 to design colorful gear and accessories that encourages everyone to do what makes them happy — or “Froots their Loops.”

All summer long, you can expect to see cool collaborations between Froot Loops and the trio of brands. First up on the agenda? The debut of exclusive Neff + Froot Loops Toucan Sam shades.

“When Froot Loops reached out to us to work together, I was super hyped.” Shaun Neff, creator of the Neff headwear and apparel brand says. Because of the parallels of what both brands do, Neff explains that their collaboration was an instant no-brainer. “Toucan [Sam] needs a fresh pair of shades and if you look at him from his beak to head, there’s a crazy cool color palette going on there.”

Together, Neff + Froot Loops launched the Toucan Sam Shades Kit, a sunglasses set full of interchangeable faceplates and arms in four Froot Loops-inspired shades. The kit also includes a custom storage case, Toucan Sam cleaning cloth, and details on the 80 combinations fans can unlock for rocking the glasses.

“For me, ‘whatever Froots your Loops’ means there’s no boundaries. Be yourself, have fun.” Neff says.