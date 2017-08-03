The Inspirational Woman Project: Alexa Curtis

The Inspirational Woman Project believes that every woman is inspirational. It’s our mission to tell their stories.

Alexa Curtis is a fashion blogger and entrepreneur. As a teen, Alexa was severely bullied and dealt with depression for many years as a result of constantly comparing herself to what she saw online. After this experience, Alexa developed a very strong calling to help teens, which led her to create M.I.N.T (Media Impact and Navigation for Teens). M.I.N.T’s goal is to open the discussion of social media and mental health (everything from depression to self-love to body image and more) in private and public schools across the nation.

What’s your relationship with femininity? How do you access that part of yourself?

{Curtis} Growing up I was always into fashion. I was never into sports. Sports was such a big thing in public school which made me feel like I never fit in. I was much more interested in wanting to dress up or meet with adults. The minute I started my website - I could embrace that part of myself.

As I started to get more into fashion, I started to work out more. Working out is the part of my life that makes me feel most feminine, like the strong, independent woman I am. It’s one hour a day where I don’t have to think about anything but my strengths. Exercising at the gym with no makeup, wearing comfortable clothing and surrounded by primarily women is where I embrace my most feminine traits and when I feel the best about myself.

When do you feel most powerful?

{Curtis} When I’m on set. Today for example, I was on a shoot that I have been nervous about for the past two weeks. The minute I finished the shoot I was so happy and so glad everything went right. I got a very positive response and all of my work paid off. It takes me forever to plan. I stress so much and it’s over within five minutes. The one minute after the shoot wraps is when I feel like I can take over the world.

Why are you inspirational?

{Curtis} I have managed to overcome a very very unusual and difficult life struggle. People look at me as a white girl from Connecticut that must have grown up with cars and parents and connections. The reason I’ve managed to succeed and inspire is because my message is totally opposite of that. I didn’t come from anything. I had a difficult family situation, plus grew up very insecure, bullied, and eating lunch in the bathroom. It was not easy. But I managed to make a full-time business out of that life and learned to be confident as I got older. I now get to live the dream of inspiring others to follow their dreams.

What does creation mean for you as a woman?

{Curtis} Creation means having the ability to allow your mind to be free. A lot of people are scared of allowing their mind to go where it wants to go - either negative or positive. I have a mind that works in so many different ways. I sleep with notebook next to me so when I have an amazing idea I can record it. Creativity means allowing your mind to be open and follow whatever it wants.

Where do you go / what do you do when you’re in need of inspiration?

{Curtis} I travel for inspiration. I didn’t used to when I was living at home in Connecticut and I would get really depressed. When I’m traveling I can walk down the street and gather ideas about business or who I want to be or what I want to do in five years. I’m from such a small town. I always wondered, “When am I going to get out and feel like I’m surrounded by people doing things with their lives?” I’m inspired by real people doing things with their lives. That and confidence.

What is your mantra?

{Curtis} Love yourself.

What’s one thing you want to tell the women who will read this?

{Curtis} Do whatever the fuck you love and never let anyone tell you no. Literally ever.

