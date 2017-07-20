The Inspirational Woman Project: Jennifer Jedda

Jennifer Jedda is an entrepreneur, traveler, and curator of artisan goods from around the world. She is passionate about sharing treasures created by less discovered global artisans and designers and celebrating their story and craft. Jedda has visited 47 countries and counting, speaks 3 languages, and is committed to several non-profits that support women and children at the local and international level.

Give me your definition of Woman.

{Jedda} When I travel I get to see the impact, importance and strength of women across different countries and cultures. I also witness the oppression. However, always I am reminded of a favorite quote, “Women hold up half the sky.” And indeed we do. We are the bedrock, the life givers, the nurturers, the caregivers. We’re the foundation of it all.

When do you feel most powerful?

{Jedda} I feel most powerful when I’m being true to myself and to my values. This also includes when I’m doing things I’m good at, such as traveling, writing, offering counsel.

Why are you inspirational?

{Jedda} I am inspirational because I am living a life in line with my passions and talents. While there are risks and the possibility of failure in this lifestyle, I work to remember that even if I fail I possess the confidence to get back up and push forward. I embrace that there is no “right” way to live this life and there is beauty in all the paths we endeavor to happiness and success. I find inspiration in women who support other women and who encourage them to be their best selves, because in doing so it strengthens us all. This is how I strive to be.

Where do you go / what do you do when you’re in need of inspiration?

{Jedda} I like to go to far far away places for inspiration! Yet I get inspiration even when I’m just in the planning stages of my travels, because when I am planning, I am learning. It is always interesting to me to learn about new cultures, languages and art. Each time a new world opens up to me!

On a more typical day, I simply walk out the door, take a break, or read a book to find inspiration. Historical fiction books about strong or important women always inspire.

What’s one thing you want to tell the women who will read this?

{Jedda} Do whatever your heart is set on. If you’re thinking about that trip to Italy, asking for that promotion, writing that book, starting that business. Just do it. You’ll always wonder if you don’t. Plus, no matter the outcome, you will learn so much about yourself throughout the process, and there is much reward, empowerment and self-awareness as a result. We only live this life once, so we might as well be our best selves.

How do you deal with your inner naysayer?

{Jedda} My inner naysayer can talk a lot! When she does, I listen first as she is usually sharing some sort of doubt or resistance - a true fear. I then work to understand what the fear is so I can address it and overcome it. This isn’t always as easy as it sounds.

What is your go-to fashion item?

{Jedda} A pair of earrings! I am always wearing a pair of earrings. Big, small, ornate or simple, they can completely change or enhance an outfit! I always travel with a pair too.