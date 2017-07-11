The Inspirational Woman Project: Kristin Keen

The Inspirational Woman Project believes that every woman is inspirational. It’s our mission to tell their stories.

Kristin Keen is the founder of Rethreaded. Kristin lived and worked for five years in Kolkata, India where she encountered the life-stealing effects of the area's sex trade on a daily basis. She helped co-found a business that could offer these women a safe haven. Today, Sari Bari is a thriving business that employs more than 120 people in Kolkota who create handmade blankets and other products from traditional fabrics. Upon her return to Jacksonville, Kristin felt called to fight the sex trade on a local level, and Rethreaded was born. Beginning by forming relationships with women on the street and making prison visits, she knew the biggest need was for a safe, supportive work environment where these women could earn money while learning a skill and experiencing continued healing through community. In 2015 Kristin was awarded the "40 under 40" up and coming business leaders in Jacksonville and was chosen as one of Girls Inc. "Women of Vision" awards. In 2016 Kristin Keen was recognized by the Florida Retailer Federation as Outstanding Retail Leader of the Year. When she’s not at Rethreaded, Kristin is usually biking, doing yoga, or eating at some of Jacksonville's best local restaurants.

Give me your definition of Woman.

{Keen} It feels very controversial right now to define what it is to be a woman. I love being a woman because we are created to be connectors and work as a team from our hearts. Our connectedness makes us strong. We have to connect with people no matter what we’re doing - business, job, family. We naturally connect and take care of others, which is a great thing especially in the business world.

What does creation mean for you as a woman?

{Keen} The idea for Rethreaded started on a napkin and was created through people pouring out their lives and resources in support of the idea. We created something new and different to change people’s lives. It’s been an incredibly hard and amazing experience. It’s like the same as if you’re giving birth to something - that’s creation. It’s a combination of amazing excitement and awe, but also pain, sweat and sacrifice. Creation is beauty and pain all wrapped together.

Talk to me about your girlfriends.

{Keen} My girlfriends are my family. My girlfriends are my rock and what keep me sane to help me change the world.

Where do you go / what do you do when you’re in need of inspiration?

{Keen} When it’s not too cold a small group of us we go watch the sunrise and go on a sunrise swim on Thursday mornings. When we’re done we lay in the ocean and float on our backs. I feel small and insignificant and that’s usually what revitalizes me. There’s something about going out, seeing beauty, getting out of my head, and disconnecting from day to day to breathe and experience something bigger than myself.

Who inspires you?

{Keen} The women I’ve worked with for the past 12 years inspire me. What these women overcome and how they fight to have a new life. I have seen them create new starts and watch how they move through anger and forgiveness to live life free and clean and sober on the other side. The bravery they have to start over new is inspiring.

What is your mantra?

{Keen} There is always more.

What’s one thing you want to tell the women who will read this?

{Keen} You are gifted. You are strong. You can do more than you think you can. What you bring to this world is valuable.