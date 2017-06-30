The Inspirational Woman Project: Patti Giggans

Patti Giggans has been the Executive Director of Peace Over Violence (formerly Los Angeles Commission on Assaults Against Women) since 1985.

A black belt in karate and Master Self-Defense Trainer, Patti founded the first women’s martial arts school in Southern California in 1978. Patti received her bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the State University of NY at Buffalo and her Master’s degree in Non-profit Administration from the University of San Francisco.

She has received numerous awards including The California Peace Prize from The California Wellness Foundation, “Woman of the Year” from the Los Angeles County Commission for Women in 2002, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the California Partnership to End Domestic Violence (CPEDV), and a Durfee Foundation Sabbatical Award in 1998.

Patti has held numerous leadership and advisory positions in the sexual assault and domestic violence arena both statewide and nationally, and she is considered a national expert on sexual and domestic violence, teen dating violence, and youth violence prevention. She has spearheaded the creation of several violence prevention curricula and is the co-author of What Parents Need to Know About Teen Dating Violence and 50 Ways to a Safer World.

What’s your relationship with femininity? How do you access that part of yourself?

{Giggans} Femininity to me has always been associated with ‘womaninity’. I have always wanted to challenge those superficial stereotypical of what femininity is. I am one of the first women to earn a black belt in the country and I achieved this back in the day when there were few women entering in martial arts. I then became a teacher of martial arts and opened a Karate Women’s school to train women in self defense and martial arts. For me, when I think of femininity I don’t like to think about those limiting ideas of what it means to be feminine. My training in martial arts was a womanist act. At one point I was living in Paris and I would change from my Gi into my dinner clothes to go out to dinner in Paris. I remember at that point I had been given a mink coat, which is not in my genre of style, but I would occasionally leave the Dojo wearing my mink coat.

“Women have to be this, this and this.” - we are everything. It is everything from softer parts of life to tougher parts of life all combined.

When do you feel most powerful?

{Giggans} When I am being effective and when I am having an impact, that is when I feel strong. I feel like I am accomplishing and I am doing what I want and I am making happen what I want. That is my sense of personal power.

Where I enjoy my power most is when I am in a group of people and we are thinking outloud and brainstorming and creating and doing it together. For me, I have often equated power to communal collectivity. But at the same time acknowledging that I am seen as someone who has personal power because of my positional power and the different things I have done. I guess I feel good about myself when I am able to connect and be effective.

Why are you inspirational?

{Giggans} I am able to articulate complex ideas as a communicator. In ways that make people want to listen, to hear, stimulate interest, and can have impact that way. It is that gift of communication and connection that join to help me be inspirational. The other thing is that I inspire myself. I am someone who is a “glass half full person” and I am positive for the most part. There is a difference between positive and pollyanna. I am very pragmatic and reality based and that goes into it also.

Now at this stage in my life I have stories to tell, as I have been around the block a few times. Some of my stories of my life and when I combine with other people's lives inspire others. I like to tell these stories of inspiration.

Who inspires you?

{Giggans} For one thing I am inspired by the people who work and volunteer at POV, which is my organization. The people who are here serving the community and survivors and trying to prevent violence inspire me. They are so dedicated. I hear what they do and how they go about it, and I am always inspired by them. I am inspired by their hearts and their dedication.

I am also inspired by ideas. People can inspire me but ideas can spark my thinking and I like that input. Learning inspires me and putting new pieces of stuff together inspires me.

The thing that inspired me most recently was Obama’s commencement speech to Howard University. He nailed the critical things that are going on in country and his speech was incredibly inspiring.

What is your favorite thing about being a woman?

{Giggans} It is so hard for me to deconstruct that. I could say that one of my favorites has been being a mother, but fathers can also act like mothers. I don’t want to get stuck in binary there. It is hard to look at myself from the outside as a woman.

At this point in my life I see being a woman and a person as being very joined. Womanhood and personhood and humanhood are all together. My gender complications are behind me. Now I am in the process of discovering what it means to be an older woman. The other stuff I have already been through and I have figured out the kind of woman I wanted to be and I figured out how to relate to my body. I am now an elder in the violence against women movement. At the age I am at now I am discovering new things happening to the body. More of my life has been lived than what is left. I am thinking more of how my body is reacting at this age that I am now. It is interesting for me to see what struggles and challenges that are coming out at this period of my life. I have this next phase to contend with.

One of these things I feel that I have noticed in being a women is a kind of openness. I don’t know if it is gender based or not, but I have found that a lot of my women friends have a lot of openness too. That is my favorite thing, that capacity to be open that we have as women.

How do you deal with your inner naysayer?

{Giggans} I just slap her! No. I kinda try to explore where that is coming from and then take a look at it. I use self-awareness to poke around at it- what is that about? Why is that coming up? How legitimate is it? What am I going to do with it? Is it going to be in my way? What is in my way?

It is like when you pick up a beautiful gemstone and you hold it up to the light and look at the different sparkles - examine it. I believe we have to examine our lives for our whole lives. Develop the capacity to be self-aware. It is a great skill. As humans, we are born selfish so we have to develop self-awareness and the ability to study who we are and ask the right questions to ourselves.

What does your self-care routine look like?

{Giggans} In the morning, I have a cup of tea and read the paper. I also like to walk and be out in nature. I really love to read and get myself into a good mystery novel and lose myself in that adventure of those characters that the author creates. That is my self care - reading and losing myself in a book. I also have a few programs at night I like to watch to help me relax a little. There is great storytelling on TV. I like to forget everything and watch one or two of my favourite shows. I also enjoy gatherings with friends by having small dinner parties with good food, wine, conversation, and connection. All of these things go into my self care.