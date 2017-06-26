The Inspirational Woman Project: Renee Airya

The Inspirational Woman Project believes that every woman is inspirational. It’s our mission to tell their stories.

Renee Airya is a brain tumor survivor, international award winning speaker, transformationalist & soul provocateur.

After having massive brain surgery in 2004 and suffering from full right sided facial paralysis, Renee was blessed to miraculously heal herself physically, mentally and emotionally. She now speaks around the world delivering her signature talk called Flip Your Flaws (and Find Your Freedom), though which she helps others live a life of greater meaning through embracing their unique gifts, quirks and flaws. Flip Your Flaws is featured in the documentary movie "Embrace", currently available on iTunes.

She is also the co-founder & CEO of RARE Media and RAREWomen, showcasing meaningful messages from creatives, artists & entrepreneurs. RARE helps you tell your best story. And believes that media can be both beautiful and effective.

She also believes in unicorns.

Give me your definition of Woman.

{Airya} A woman is someone who is surrendered to her soul and is active in her evolution. She uplifts herself while also illuminating the greatness of others.

What is your gift? How does being a woman help or influence that?

{Airya} My greatest gifts are intuition and compassion. It took me until my early 20’s to recognize that I was a natural seer of truth. Intuition is a soul level seeing. Does being a women influence that connection? I’m not sure -... how does one separate the gifts from the gender that they are? I believe both men and women have the ability to be connected to their intuition - it can come a little more easily and more recognizable to women. Perhaps this is only because a social meme seems to say that women have a sixth sense. If it is true that women are more organically intuitive, I think it’s because of our ability to birth and therefor be instinctive protectors. From that primal perspective, then I would say that femininity is on my side with enhancing my intuition and also my compassion.

What does creation mean for you as a woman?

{Airya} Creation means anything that falls into the category of expression. Creation can be as simple as looking at yourself in the mirror and saying a positive affirmation. Creation can look like taking two hours to vision your business and sales funnel on a mind map. Creation can look like having an authentic conversation with someone where you’re expressing your truth. Any expression with intention falls into the category of creativity.

Who inspires you?

{Airya} I am truly inspired by everyone. I really am! It's because I choose to be. I am inspired by everyone because the lens that I see people through looks to see their talents and good attributes, no matter what. I focus on the person’s gift and unique ability and hold space for that to come shining through. I really do find everyone inspiring.

On my career path - Oprah, Jessica Alba, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Danielle La Porte, Marie Forleo of 'B School' and Kris Carr from 'Crazy, Sexy Cancer' are all my biggest inspirations, as far as having a reference point of what it can look like to create brand empires.

What is your favorite thing about being a woman?

{Airya} Laughter is my favorite thing about being a woman - I laugh a lot! And I have a very unique laugh. My laugh would be so different if I weren’t a woman. I don’t remember men’s laughs, but with women, it makes me so happy when I hear women laugh. I hear a woman’s laughter and there is something all encompassing about the energy of their laughter. It has the childlike quality, and the wisdom like quality. There is something really powerful about laughter and being a woman.

What’s one thing you want to tell the women who will read this?

{Airya} You are your own greatest authority. In this world of so much information, opportunity and social engagement, it’s always smart to hear how other people have created happiness or success. But at the end of the day, you know your truth. Keep focused on what is true for YOU and that you do know the answers. Trust your answers when you hear them and courageously follow your yeses.

How do you deal with your inner naysayer?

{Airya} When I was training in NLP, something we learned is that when you’re having limiting voices going on it’s best to say them out loud. Most of the time that voice just keeps imploding and gets buried even deeper. When you bring it out and give it a voice in a very loud way or in a very soft way or in a very humorous way, and you can start laughing at yourself through the process then the voices will dissipate. It’s important to move the energy and gives you the ability to see how ridiculous it is and you stop taking it so seriously.

I also journal a lot - it’s such a great process for any stage of life. It’s for everyone - start journaling! It is the easiest fail safe way to start unraveling the superficial voices and get to your truth.

Hear more from Renee on #BeAmplified: the podcast at bit.ly/beamplified.