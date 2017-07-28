The Inspirational Woman Project: RikkeHansen

The Inspirational Woman Project believes that every woman is inspirational. It’s our mission to tell their stories.

Rikke Hansen helps career changers and entrepreneurs overcome overwhelm, nail down their best options and as a result (re) design their ideal first or next business or career transition. Having personally advised over 600 private clients since establishing her transition consultancy back in 2005 (and thousands more via talks, workshops, videos and online programs), she is recognized globally for offering the practical know-how, frank advice and proven strategies required for making your career or business transition happen.

Give me your definition of Woman.

{Hansen} The first thing that comes to mind is that I am not a fan of boxes: Woman, mother, father, adult, gay, straight etc. Being a woman is just another tool in the tool belt that Rikke has access to as a human being.

I am Scandinavian by birth. We tend to be strong, untamed, wild women who get their way and can do what they want. In the 14th century Margaret the First became the first female ruler of Denmark (and later on Norway and Sweden too), so I grew up believing that women can do anything at any time. Being a woman is not how I define myself, it is just a part of who I am, it is one more tool. It is that strong, embodied sensuality and power and being able to get away with murder (if you use it right).

What’s your relationship with femininity? How do you access that part of yourself?

{Hansen} I see femininity as a tool - I don’t see myself first and foremost as a woman. My relationship with it can probably best be described as an embodied sensuality, as I capture attention and enjoy the sensual pleasures of my femininity. I have a very sensual way of living. I consciously or unconsciously use my femininity.

What does creation mean for you as a woman?

{Hansen} The thing about creation for me is that I am very utilitarian. If I have to design and create something it should have a (practical) purpose and be done with intent. I use the creative act as a way of problem solving or a way of designing a unique solution. I don't just create something for the sake of it. I also like to look at what ingredients are already available and see what is missing and see what spin I can put on it rather than being a "blank sheet" creative.

Who inspires you?

{Hansen} I am more inspired by qualities than by people. I have found it difficult to find enough great role models - Especially female.

What is your favorite thing about being a woman?

{Hansen} I like the surprise element of being a woman. I am quite a tomboy, so sometimes I can pull out things from my womanhood that people would not expect from me. Men have less access to that surprise element.

What is your mantra?

{Hansen} Be unapologetically yourself. It is the most power you will ever have.

What gets you out of bed in the morning?

{Hansen} An insatiable desire to make sure that if this was my last day on earth I damn well made it count - I’ve always had an acute sense of the passing of time and of my own mortality - That can either paralyze you or turn you into a highly driven entrepreneur - That choice is easy for me - I would rather die from trying than die from regret.

