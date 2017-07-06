The Inspiring Story of Freddie Figgers

Freddie Figgers is an American inventor, an entrepreneur and self-taught computer programmer who operates his own communications company, Figgers Communications Inc. His company is one of the fastest growing African-American-owned communication firms in America.

Born 26 September 1989, Figgers is the youngest American to hold the Federal Communications Commission License that allows him to operate his own cell phone company. He has already been granted 4 patents while 9 others are in the pipeline.

Early life

Freddie Figgers was born & raised in Quincy, Florida. He was abandoned by his biological mother when he was only a month old, and at 13 days, he was adopted by Nathan and Betty Figgers. He notes that his adoptive parents were strict and this somehow helped him grow into who he is today. Up to date, he has never met his biological parents.

At the age of 9, Figgers’ father bought him a non-working, old IBM PC at a local store. In his attempt to fix it, and perhaps out his curiosity for computers, he took it apart five times. On his sixth attempt, he got the machine working, and he was extremely thrilled and has never looked back ever since.

Career

At the age of 13, he got a job with NetQuincy, a company that provides internet and telecommunication to residents in a small town of Quincy. He worked repairing computers for people within the town and built his own data center and an operating system. He also designed and developed a device that helps doctors monitor patients remotely, which he sold for 2 million dollars.

He later designed a VOIP network that links over 80 countries to the USA via mobile and landline connections. He received his FCC license in 2011 with his own spectrum, when led to him constructing his first cellular tower. Today, he still attributes his success to his adoptive parents who he says were always very supportive.

Now a 27-year-old, Figgers is the founder and owner of Figgers Communication Inc., a private company that provides mobile broadband, international calling, and home phone services. Most recently, he developed “Figgers F1”, which is a custom-designed high definition display, multi-user capability, dual SIM capability, super-fast charging, automatic, and anti-texting functionality cell phone.

The Figgers X1

The Figgers X1 is an innovative phone by Figgers designed to disable the texting function when the user is driving. The phone has been called a life safer due to its feature that prevents the user from sending or receiving texts when the car exceeds 10 miles per hour. Most US states have prohibited texting on the phone while driving, but still, summer remains the deadliest period on the road for teens. Freddie reckons that all the laws in the world can’t actually change behavior, but his Figgers X1 can. The phone will automatically message your caller saying, "I'm driving”, and you can retrieve your messages when the car stops.

Figgers Communications Today

Over the years, Figgers Communications has set itself apart from its competitors by offering access to over 25 calling features to its customers at no additional cost. Their data plans also feature "MIFI Mobile Hotspot" which has the ability to accommodate over 10 Wi-Fi enabled devices at a time.

Freddie Figgers has taken advantage of the power the internet in the modern generation for distributing his internet and communication devices. This allows the company to offer services and products for advanced communication with low overhead costs to their customers as opposed to their competition. He has time and again through perseverance and persistence proved that affordable internet and mobile services can be offered alongside expert customer service.

Hidden Figgers’ Scholarships

This is a scholarship program started by Freddie Figgers to recognize the 10 outstanding highs school scholars within Quincy/Tallahassee-area who are interested in pursuing a career in mobile app and software development. It’s a way of extending his generosity and giving back to the community.

Generally, the students who wish to apply for this scholarship must be interested in following Freddie’s footsteps. They must have a GPA of at least 3.0 and should have a letter of recommendation from the teacher in regards to their work. The students should also submit a 500-word essay about the type of mobile app or software they would like to develop and a copy of an acceptance letter from a university or college.

Conclusion