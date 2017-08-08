The Inspiring Story of How This Man Paid Off His Mom's Debt

Many of us have commons goals. Paying off loans, not having a boss,

making more money, and many more. We strive for the stress free good life. In

addition, not only do we want the good life for ourselves but we want to provide

the best for our loved ones. For example, if your mother had many loans to pay off

wouldn’t you like to one day tell her “mom it’s okay. You don’t have to worry

about that anymore. I paid it all off.”

Yannick van de Bos is one of these people. He was only 16 years old when his

entire life changed for the better.

It all began in April of 2008 when his mother ‘dragged him away’ from his

computer to attend a meeting in which Danish marketers were pitching their

MLM/Network marketing companies. This meeting sparked a desire in Yannick to

establish his own home-based business.

The Struggle

At the time, his mother was struggling to make ends meet, with her salary

whittled away by living expenses, as well payments necessary to pay off

substantial loans acquired early on.

This knowledge only further encouraged Yannick to pursue a brighter future

and to help his mother through her previous endeavors. Nobody else could help his

mother’s situation, so Yannick understood that if he wanted to help make a change

for her, then it would be up to him to make it happen.

This meant Yannick had to sacrifice a part of his childhood in order to help his

family. As he explains, “While most of my childhood friends were playing outside,

partying, or doing things what youngster’s do, I locked myself up in my room

learning everything I could to start a business so that I could make money online. I

would even go as far to say that I lost friends due to my determination to make the

‘online business-thing’ work.”

“I couldn’t see myself going out to party while my mom was working two jobs to

provide for us. In my eyes that just wasn’t fair. In the morning, my mother would

wake up early to prepare breakfast, then immediately head to work while I

attended school. She would arrive home an hour after school had ended, prepare

dinner, and leave again for her 2nd job,” Yannick says. “Despite how exhausted she

may have been, she always found the strength to be present in all my other

activities, such as basketball or piano lessons. She always put me first.”

The Shift

Despite their setbacks, her drive and motivation sparked ambition within

Yannick, which encouraged him to make a change; he began learning and

educating himself in ways that he could help her.

The fact that his teachers didn’t believe in him, and his own father sent

Yannick “real job” applications every day, only further lit the fire inside him to

prove to everyone that he could make his line of work flourish.

After a few trial and error attempts working within the Network

Marketing/MLM space, Yannick ventured into Social Media Consultation, causing him to transitioning from offline marketing to online marketing. Through this experience, Yannick quickly learned that the life-changing money was in affiliate marketing.

A Champions Win

“With affiliate marketing, you sell other people’s products,” Yannick explains.

“The cool thing about this is that the product, sales process, customer service, and

all the other technical stuff is already setup—all you need to do is promote your

affiliate link. So, when you sell other people’s products, you get commissions.”

As Yannick states, “It’s really the fastest and easiest way to profit online. I started

selling low-ticket products, anywhere from $7-97 per sale and would earn a

commission on whatever I sold. Then I rolled into high-ticket affiliate

marketing—products, services and/or events that can range from $2,000 all the

way up to $30,000 and higher. And again, you get commissions when these

products are sold.”

This endeavor truly made the difference for Yannick and his mother.

It gave him the financial foothold he needed to not only repay his mother for all

her hard work and dedication by paying off her debt, but to further expand his

business and use this experience to educate those around him on how to avoid

negative financial situations, as well as how to succeed with future opportunities.

Conclusion

“Nowadays, I have the opportunity to speak on stages and give training all around

the world.

Last year alone I took 96 flights and spoke in countries like Thailand, Dominican

Republic, Fiji, Jamaica, United States, Spain, Indonesia, Netherlands and

Singapore. Through this time, I taught people how to start and build a profitable

online business,” Yannick explains.

“Being able to travel and teach all over the world gives me the opportunity to tell

my story, but also provide practical strategies that people can implement to get out

of a financial situation they don't want to be in, and start building a profitable

online business so they can live life on their own terms.”

As Yannick tells others, “To get something you’ve never had before, you have to