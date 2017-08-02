The International Symbol of Access and Its Redesign: One Perspective

Photo Courtesy of The Accessible Icon Project Redesigned version of the Accessibility Icon

The International Symbol of Access, sometimes referred to as the handicapped symbol that you see in public which lets you know there are accessible facilities in an area or building has gotten a makeover. The change of its design is a sign of the times, but not everyone is of that belief. The original sign everyone is familiar with is a stationary figure that is sitting down. The redesigned image is moving, looks active and more capable than its predecessor. Some people think this new image is giving into the ableist school of thought, simply put, discrimination in favor of people who aren’t disabled. On the contrary, this is a direct result of various efforts of activism within the disability community which affect the positive changes around us that influence our daily lives.

Because of advances in technology, the independence of a person with a disability has increased significantly since the original sign was created. Since the original figure is stationary in the picture, the assumption can be made that the person is always in need of assistance. In contrast, the new figure is taking control of their wheelchair and making the decision of where they want to go. The empowering nature of this image is a refreshing new outlook on what it is to be disabled in today’s world. There’s no need to fully rely on someone for help in all aspects of life as there once may have been. Disability doesn’t automatically equal one static definition of no ability what so ever for people who live with a limitation. There’s a range of how a person’s disability affects them in their daily life. The updated version of this symbol highlights that point like it hasn’t been done before.

While there has been a change in vocabulary which emphasizes the person first instead of their disability, this new image is a visual depiction that people aren’t defined by their disability. It shows the image being more active in their lives and able to do things. Political correctness is another consideration to think about as reasoning to change the design of the sign. Although there’s an increased push to learn more about how to interact with a person who’s disabled, this may not be the reason for such a change. In comparison to the original figure, the new figure has a sense of being vibrant and excited about living life. Certainly, this is a far cry from sometimes being seen as someone who is sickly, someone who should be pitied, or even seen as a burden to others. One downfall of this new signage is that the image hasn’t been put into use by all states as it should be just yet. When this stage of the process is completed, it will demonstrate a change in the perception of the general public about people with disabilities. Adopting the same signage will be a show of solidarity in support of the progress people with disabilities have made in different areas of society throughout the years. It will also serve as visible acknowledgement by others in the shift of ideas of what being disabled means for people today.

Just as other underrepresented populations have taken on the struggle to get the rights and access to services they need and should have, this change is the result of the positive impact our continual efforts as a community has made on society. Now, more than ever before, individuals with disabilities are being seen as people with positive attributes that should be valued and appreciated. Surely, this is a trend that can only continue to improve given the meaningful strides that are being made. People should always be encouraged to maintain a sense of pride in who we are, not only as individuals but as a community as well. This is a positive move in the right direction that can only help advance the place of the disability community in modern society. As a result, these changes are the stepping stones that are paving the way to allow us to contribute more in the ways we feel are most beneficial.