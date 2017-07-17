Stephen Colbert has always been a stunner.

Over the weekend, a Redditor named ArtieStation blessed us all by posting a photo of young Colbert to the subreddit /r/OldSchoolCool, where of course it went viral:

Fans really appreciated the pic:

According to BuzzFeed, the dashing pic of the TV host was taken during his days as a student at Northwestern University in the ’80s.

Here are even more vintage Colbert pics for your viewing pleasure:

10/10 would have definitely swiped right on young stephen colbert pic.twitter.com/tlbNzndMuk — kels (@kelseydayhey) June 16, 2017

You know what’s even sexier? The “Late Show” host has been married to his wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert for nearly 25 years.

At the Met Gala earlier this year, McGee-Colbert gave Humans of New York photographer Brandon Stanton a little insight into why her husband is such a catch.

“He’s so sexy,” McGee said, according to the caption. “And he taught me the importance of being silly.”

A post shared by Humans of New York (@humansofny) on May 2, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

D’aww.

Reddit may be all about young Colbert today, but Internet crushes are a fickle thing. Just last month, it was Colbert’s old “Daily Show” chum Steve Carell who was getting all the attention for his glowed up, Clooney-esque silver fox look.

Honestly take your Goslings and your Zayn Maliks and give me 2017 Steve Carell pic.twitter.com/8jU3asxfpT — Dory (@Dory) June 23, 2017