LIFESTYLE
07/17/2017 03:55 pm ET

This Throwback Pic Of A Young Stephen Colbert Is Making The Internet Thirsty

Hellooo, Stephen.

By Brittany Wong

Stephen Colbert has always been a stunner. 

Over the weekend, a Redditor named ArtieStation blessed us all by posting a photo of young Colbert to the subreddit /r/OldSchoolCool, where of course it went viral:

View post on imgur.com

Fans really appreciated the pic:

Comment from discussion stevenmilliman's comment from discussion "Young Stephen Colbert (1984)".
Comment from discussion simple64's comment from discussion "Young Stephen Colbert (1984)".
Comment from discussion whowantstoadventure's comment from discussion "Young Stephen Colbert (1984)".
Comment from discussion NilbogResident1's comment from discussion "Young Stephen Colbert (1984)".

According to BuzzFeed, the dashing pic of the TV host was taken during his days as a student at Northwestern University in the ’80s. 

Here are even more vintage Colbert pics for your viewing pleasure:

You know what’s even sexier? The “Late Show” host has been married to his wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert for nearly 25 years. 

At the Met Gala earlier this year, McGee-Colbert gave Humans of New York photographer Brandon Stanton a little insight into why her husband is such a catch. 

“He’s so sexy,” McGee said, according to the caption. “And he taught me the importance of being silly.”

D’aww.

Reddit may be all about young Colbert today, but Internet crushes are a fickle thing. Just last month, it was Colbert’s old “Daily Show” chum Steve Carell who was getting all the attention for his glowed up, Clooney-esque silver fox look.

Looking good, Stephen and Steve (ahem, Stevphens.) Your move now, Jon Stewart

Related Stories

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Brittany Wong Relationships Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Stephen Colbert Steve Carell
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
We’re basically your best friend... with better advice.
This Throwback Pic Of A Young Stephen Colbert Is Making The Internet Thirsty

CONVERSATIONS