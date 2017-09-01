“The Dark Knight” came out nearly 10 years ago, but it’s still causing people to scratch their heads.

Twitter user David S (@AE_DavidS) tweeted a scene from the film on Thursday night, which has since gone viral. In the clip, Aaron Eckhart’s Harvey Dent wakes up in the hospital after half his face is burned clean off as he’s being “helped” by a nurse, played by Heath Ledger’s Joker.

What makes the scene so strange is that Dent wakes up, sees the nurse and doesn’t react until the Joker takes his mouth mask off. Dent’s delayed reaction makes it seem that the Joker is unidentifiable ― despite the very visible white and black face makeup ― until his mask is removed.

A great moment in movie history is when Harvey can't recognize The Joker until he takes off his surgery mask. pic.twitter.com/nFbS8qMn4F — David S. (@AE_DavidS) August 31, 2017

Out of the context of the entire film, the scene is extremely funny. HOW can Dent not notice? Thet wig! That makeup!

Other Twitter users felt the same way:

"oh hey nurse clown-makeup didn't see you there-- GASP OH MY OH JEEZ WHAT A TWIST WHO COULD'VE SUSPECTED--" https://t.co/W1TQQ45Pc7 — sigayney weaver ✨ (@saucepansexuaI) September 1, 2017

"sure it's fine, just a gothic nurse" — 🔹Вαυdєlαіrє🔹 (@TheEvilChild) August 31, 2017

How have I not noticed this before https://t.co/Ii0VRFMlT7 — Adam. (@adam_husband) September 1, 2017

This is right up there with Clark Kent taking off his glasses. https://t.co/VndCS8mQEj — Viva La Resistance (@TrumpsBrain) September 1, 2017

guess he didn't care who he was ... until he took off the mask https://t.co/oPqzyqF2y4 — Dave Whelan (@MrDavidWhelan) August 31, 2017

“10 Cloverfield Lane” director Dan Trachtenberg chimed into the discussion to say that, contextually, the scene makes complete sense:

This tweet and how the scene actually unfolds are two totally separate things. There's a reason why it never bothered you in the movie. https://t.co/xMzNwwQ4iR — Dan Trachtenberg (@DannyTRS) September 1, 2017