The investigations: A thought experiment

Today, I’m talking about the RussiaGate investigations, but first, let’s give Trump some rare credit. He’s handled the Texas flooding well, so far. No “Heckuva job, Brownie!” moments. He’ll be down there tomorrow, and no doubt will look “presidential” (one of his favorite words). His poll numbers might even get a bounce; almost anything could increase them, since they can’t get much lower. So “Heckuva job, Trumpie.”

Now, onto RussiaGate.

Let’s do a little thought experiment and assume that Trump escapes all criminal and legal liability in the Mueller and Congressional investigations.

Maybe Manafort and Flynn are found guilty of something or other. Maybe Mueller gives a slap to Jared and Donald Jr. but otherwise lets them off. Maybe the House and Senate committees issue harsh language about “bad judgment” and “crossing lines,” but neither actually charges Trump with anything prosecutable. He dodges a bullet. What then?

Well, it’s obvious. “They threw everything they had at me and came up with nothing!” Trump tweets. “Just like I said all along. They spent, what? Fifty million of YOUR hard-earned tax dollars on a WITCH HUNT! #Sad.” Fox “News,” Limbaugh, Breitbart, Info Wars, the Wall Street Journal’s rightwing columnists and the rest of the Republican attack machine will howl with glee about libtards and traitorous snowflakes who offer nothing to real Americans, who have no ideas except to go after Donald Trump. Trump’s echo-chamber base will nod like bobbleheads in agreement, and rededicate themselves to this president. And what of the rest of America, the Democrats and independents who do not constitute Trump’s base, the 60% of voters who don’t like Trump, don’t trust him, and think he’s not a very good president?

That’s where my crystal ball gets cloudy. It depends on so many things. How’s the economy? Is there war? Does Trump continue to do incredibly bone-headed things, like pardoning Arpaio? More outrageous Twitter storms and incendiary speeches? Are the dossier’s most salacious allegations proven true? What about Trump’s relationships with Congressional Republicans?

This latter question is of particular interest because the following question has yet to be answered: Does Trump need Congressional Republicans more than they need him, or the other way around? It’s an open secret that most senior Republicans on Capitol Hill think Trump’s a fool, or worse. They have no respect for him as a man, they don’t believe most of what he says about anything, and they wouldn’t leave their young daughters or granddaughters alone with him for five seconds. They understand the damage he’s causing to America’s reputation around the world, they differ with him profoundly on trade and the Wall, and most of them, the Freedom Caucus excepted, think his strongest supporters—the ones who read Breitbart–are gonzo extremists.

Still, these Republican politicians have their agendas—smaller government, less taxes, bigger military, fewer regulations—and a President Trump is their ticket to get their wish list enacted. So they probably need him more than he needs them. (San Francisco’s former mayor, Willie Brown, yesterday had a column in the S.F. Chronicle in which he opined that America now has three major political parties: Republicans, Democrats and Trump.)

This empowers and emboldens Trump. He’s sitting there playing poker with Ryan and McConnell. They’re betting like crazy, but Trump is staring at four Kings and he knows there are few hands that can beat him. Wouldn’t you feel confident under those circumstances?

But there’s one thing wrong with this scenario: Only a third of the country remains in Trump’s corner. As I wrote above, “What of the rest of America, the Democrats and independents who do not constitute Trump’s base?” Trump’s biggest problem is that their perception of him is pretty much baked in. First impressions are hard to change, and our first perception of Trump, negative as it was, was quickly replaced by a second, and a third, and a—well, you get the idea. Each successive impression is more negative than the previous one.