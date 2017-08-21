The Invisible Barrier That Holds Women Entrepreneurs Back

World Entrepreneurs’ Day on August 21st recognizes the unique contributions made by entrepreneurs: people who strike out on their own to bring their dreams to life.

Entrepreneurs are innovators, disruptors, and change-makers -- and an increasing number of them are women. Many pioneer new technologies in the marketplace. Others provide needed services to their communities. All of them are charting their own path to financial independence - and strengthening the economy and narrowing the pay gap in the process.

But according to the Kauffman Foundation, women are still starting businesses at only about half the rate of men and receive only 3 percent of venture capital funding. As an organization dedicated to empowering women economically, Women’s Foundation has been working to advance solutions that make it easier for more women to start their own businesses and break down the barriers that hold them back.

Occupational licensing barriers are some of the least understood and largely unseen obstacles that stifle entrepreneurship. While intended to protect public health and safety, our research has shown that occupational licensing requirements, which govern professions ranging from cosmetologists to real estate agents, may be outdated, excessive, or irrelevant – and women are more likely than their male counterparts to confront these barriers.

A lack of reciprocity between states only exacerbates the problem. An interior designer in New Jersey could spend hundreds of dollars and thousands of hours earning a certification only to find out that her license is not valid in Missouri.

The good news is these occupational licensing requirements can be reformed in sensible ways that will expand economic opportunity without jeopardizing public health and safety.

Legislation that would help assess the performance of occupational licensing requirements through cost-benefit analysis was introduced in the Missouri legislature earlier this year with bipartisan support. Gov. Eric Greitens' Boards and Commissions Task Force is looking to ensure occupational licensing requirements do not needlessly restrict access to economic opportunity. And U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta recently spoke about the need to rein in excessive licensing barriers that fail to serve their intended purpose.

Our research also identified the need to expand mentoring opportunities so women can help one another navigate this daunting regulatory maze -- something that organizations like our grantee, Brazen Global, are tackling head-on.

Entrepreneurship is an essential pathway for women to gain financial independence and improve their overall well-being. Successful entrepreneurs not only make more money and have better job satisfaction than their counterparts, they’re also happier.