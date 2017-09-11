The IoT Blueprint of Your Home

The Internet of Things (IoT) has recently been expanding into industrial applications and driving the change to create smart cities. However, the first place it really started to illustrate what it could do was the home. Like the little engine that could, IoT is chugging along , slowly but surely, to change consumer perception. Predictions are that the number of IoT connected devices worldwide will increase from 15 billion today to 200 billion by 2020.

Some people love IoT and can't wait to get their hands on all the cool devices. Others are scared or are just unsure. Having a picture of what IoT looks like in your home, and how it would change the way you live and connect with society, is one way to help more people feel more comfortable.

Here's what the Smart Home of the near future looks like with some of the devices now available:

Front Door

The smart home starts at the front door. Smart home products allow you to take control of the front door and remotely monitor who’s coming to your home. A smart lock lets you provide entry into your home from your smartphone, and you can give others access to your house on their phones. This includes your kids, the dog sitter, or even service personnel.

A smart video doorbell, like SkyBell, connects to your home’s Wi-Fi network and allows you to see who’s at your door from a smartphone, and talk to them. You’ll feel better knowing you can see who’s at your door at any time, from anywhere.

Garage

Today, you can start your car with your phone, and even set the desired temperature inside. Your tunes are ready to play and your route with traffic alerts is prepared. The lights come on as soon as you enter the garage. From your phone, you can open your garage door and lock the door behind you.

IoT devices to check out include Garageio and Delphian Systems.

Kitchen

The kitchen has become the hub for what IoT can do; it’s the "heart" of most people's homes. We've all had programmable coffee makers for awhile now, but IoT takes it to the next level with refrigerators that note when you are running out of a certain item, adding it to your digital grocery list or simply ordering more for you.

It also reminds you when certain items in your refrigerator are about to expire based on the RFID codes on the products. Your IoT refrigerator can also recommend recipes if you’re struggling trying to figure out what to fix for a meal.

Bedroom and Living Spaces

Throughout rooms in an IoT-enabled home, lights can be programmed to change, according to each person's routine for school or work. For example, lights come on in the morning when it's time to rise and shine.

Lights and ceiling fans come on in the evening in certain rooms, based on the use of certain rooms, while remaining off when no one is in them. Climate is also controlled individually in each bedroom, according to individual comfort levels. Recommendations for clothing are selected for you based on the weather report that’s delivered to your mobile phone.

IoT products that are available to connect your bedroom and other rooms include Haiku ceiling fans and the Philips Hue System.

Bathroom

In the bathroom, tile warmers come on when the weather changes and based on your daily routine. Lights also are scheduled based on daily routine. Companies that make IoT-enabled products for the bathroom include Grohe for digital faucets, as well as the Japanese smart toilet from Satis.

Yard

Your yard is also part of the connected home network, with everything from lights, music, and misters being attached and controlled through a central hub. If you have a swimming pool, this can also be added to your home network.

With it, you can monitor energy consumption, efficiency, and water chemistry. Of course, it also activates lights, water heating, and any water features you have, like a slide or waterfall.

Away From Your Smart Home

One thing that many consumers are really starting to enjoy is the control and security they feel when away from their home. This includes being able to visually monitor who came to the front door, who entered and left the home, and more. The first thought when driving away from your home to enjoy vacation was whether you left something on.

Now, you don't have to wonder because your mobile device tells you and helps turn it off. You also have thermostats that monitor the temperature and maximize efficiency based on what season it is.

You're In Control

This blueprint of the smart home shows you are in control and can enjoy greater convenience, more time, enhanced security, optimum energy consumption, and overall comfort through the IoT devices for your home.