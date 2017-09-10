The Irony of Discrimination: You Can't Win for Trying

We make a mistake assuming that people who allege they have faced discrimination are radicals. It is as likely the opposite. They may well be conservative. That could be the very reason why they are angry: they have done as they were told, conformed their behavior to the norm, yet they continue to be judged as if they embody a stereotype.

The conventional claim of discrimination, the successful one under prevailing law, can be described in the abstract as follows. “I, who have been wronged, meet all the relevant qualifications, but I am denied opportunity — parity, respect, whatever is due — for an irrelevant reason such as the color of my skin.”

Assume the facts are as they complainant asserts. Then it is a fair, reasonable interpretation of what she is saying is that she is the same as the next person, but she is not being treated as such. More critical observers pointed out long ago that our doctrines valorize sameness. They shun difference. If you try to argue, “look, I am different, and I was treated differently,” the response to you is, “if you already conceded you were not the same, then you cannot insist on the same decision about your situation.”

The perfect plaintiff in an employment case is indeed identical to the person who was hired or promoted, but for consideration of the characteristic the law prohibits consideration of. She needs to be as indistinguishable as possible. An iota of dissimilarity in background could excuse the disparity of outcome. That extends to how she has followed instructions, explicit and implicit, about how to lead her life. It is not only that she look likes her rival. She must be a mimic. She acts like him too.

Thus the African American “code switches” language. The Asian immigrant “corrects” an accent. The woman shows she has “balls” too. The gay man is closeted. They all risk the punishment of the double standard. They’re “trying too hard” and will be mocked. It is impossible for them to walk, talk, and spit the right way, because of who they are.

We should expect that some, if not many, who would bring a charge of bias are assimilationist. They have been compelled to be. That is why they are all the more aggrieved. They have been tricked.

Yet intrinsically discrimination claims in our society (versus imaginary ones in a utopia) have a premise that is not at all progressive. Our nation is stratified socioeconomically. The gap between the “haves” and the “have-nots” is increasing. An executive — and if it is an individual who is suing on her own, not as a member of a class action, it is virtually certain to be a white-collar businessperson, for the case to be worthwhile — who is offended she is not paid as much or awarded perks of the office, is demanding she receive what executives receive. The catch for the left is that she is requesting more than what her subordinates would dare call for. She is saying she, as a “have,” is entitled to what the other “haves” have; she is not satisfied to see she has a smidgen more than the other “have-nots.” However just her cause, she will have difficulty attracting sympathy. Lawyers in this line are aware of this problem. The more accomplished their client, the more she appears privileged. Corporations depend on the phenomenon. Jurors have to be persuaded somebody who is better off than they themselves are (in all likelihood), deserve even more. The colloquial phrase for the reaction is “cry me a river.”