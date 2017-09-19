The Irrefutable Facts About Glyphosate and Gluten Reaction (3 min read)

Word on the street is that gluten isn’t bad; that glyphosate, modern wheat, and how we process it is the true evil. This timeline will clear things up, followed by solutions.

Celiac Disease (CD) and The Human Body’s Rejection of Gluten:

1st century AD: Greek physician Aretaeus of Cappadocia calls CD “Koiliakos”, “suffering of the bowels” (“koelia” means abdomen). It’s anyone’s guess how many years before this gluten was hurting people. I have $100 on “since we started eating it”.

Early 1800’s: Scottish pathologist Dr. Matthew Baillie identifies textbook symptoms, noting diarrhea disappeared if patients ate only rice and no bread.

1888: English pediatrician Dr. Samuel Gee started publishing about CD. He observed bread was the problem. Unfortunately, he thought toasting and slicing extra thin would be the solution. But it was a step in the right direction to identify bread as the issue.

1924: U.S. pediatrician Dr. Sidney Haas and his “banana babies”. His experiment of 10 children documented 8 that went on the banana diet improved while the 2 that continued eating bread died. Died. It’s that serious even today, but that’s a whole other article. That paper did the rounds and thankfully helped many Celiacs live. Haas’s Banana Diet excluded all cereals, breads, and potatoes. Still they hadn’t isolated the issue to gluten, thinking it was all carbs.

…this is a good time to note that commercial pesticides and GMO’s had not hit the market yet and we already had thousands of documented cases of CD across the world, including cultures that fermented their bread (again, a whole other article)

Early 1940’s: Dutch pediatrician Dr. Willem Dicke introduced the first “unofficial” gluten free diet (discovered due to grain shortages during WWII). Celiacs got better gluten-free. Post-war, grains became available again and the same patients got sick again. 1952 the Gluten Free Diet is officially introduced (and may I say “Amen”).

1950’s and on become “The Pesticide Era”. Enough said.

1974: Glyphosate hit the commercial market by Monsanto under the name “Roundup”.

I live and die by organic so I would love to blame glyphosate and its chemical cousins for all our gluten woes. As toxic as chemicals are for us, this time line shows glyphosate isn’t the sole culprit. Chemicals accelerate the problem by weakening our immune system, so I’m not letting them off the hook. However, the point here is that glyphosate-free or ancient gluten is still not good for you. For me. For anyone.

Note: Greece, Scotland, England, Netherlands, Germany, Americas,….CD is everywhere (except Japan; only the Japanese are immune from CD).

Solutions:

1) Ditch the bird food. Gluten was never meant to feed humans. Get back to the food your body was designed to process.

2) Don't D.I.Y. healing. Just going gluten free isn't enough. See a professional, get a full test panel. Begin a proper healing protocol: cleanse + healthy gut flora restoration.

3) Probiotics and colostrum are good starters in the repair protocol. TIP: Quality counts! Consult a knowledgeable practitioner who understands gluten intimately to customize a plan for your specific needs. One size doesn’t fit all.

This timeline clarifies all doubts on the question of gluten and glyphosate. Onward... there’s so much more to know about this food protein that’s hurting so many people worldwide...

Jaqui Karr, cgp, csn, cvd