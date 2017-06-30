The Island Off Miami Beach So Exclusive Most Will Never See

This story about Fisher Island, which is across from Miami Beach, is a little different than most that I write. The island, which the 2010 census showed to be the wealthiest per capita zip code in the country, is so exclusive that most of you reading this will never be able to step foot let alone spend the night. There are no roads or bridges to the island so access is limited to private ferry or yacht and even that is tightly regulated. After one of the uber wealthy residents alerts the 50-man security force that they have invited you, one still must show a photo id before you can step one foot on the ferry that will take you to the island.

Fisher Island is an irresistible elixir of inaccessibility, history, and the trappings of American royalty coupled with lush landscaping and Mediterranean architecture. The global 1 % or perhaps more accurately the .001% have flocked here since its inception. Less than half the residents on the island currently are American; many are from South America, and lately more are coming from Russia. Oprah Winfrey owned a home here. Tennis player Carolyn Wozniacki lives here partially because the island is the rare place where there are courts with all of the varied surfaces of the pro tour. One resident told me that he had moved continuously until he settled here 14 years ago.

In a demographic surprise, parents with young children are gravitating to the island in order to enroll their children in the Fisher Island Day School. The school, which was co- founded by auto magnate Robert Potamkin and his wife, teaches their young charges both Spanish and Mandarin. There are a few individual houses on the island while most of the residents live in condominiums. The latest development is a boutique 11 story building with spectacular views of the water and Key Biscayne skyline. Existing condos on the island can be found for $2 million while condominiums in the new development with all the bells and whistles start at $6.5 million.

A giant Banyan tree anchors the courtyard of the Vanderbilt mansion.

The island’s storied history starts with South Florida’s first black millionaire, Dana Dorsey. He originally bought the island with the thought of turning into a vacation refuge for African Americans when segregation was commonplace. He sold it to Carl Fisher, the flamboyant developer of Miami Beach. Fisher, in turn, traded 7 acres to William Kissam Vanderbilt II for his yacht. Vanderbilt built a lavish mansion and pool as well as a cottage for his stepdaughter which still are the main attractions on the island. He subtly reminded everyone of his presence with multiple V’s carved into the stone of the mansion and courtyard. The island’s rich history, which includes ties to a former President, can be intoxicating to those with financial or aristocratic aspirations. In an irony for the ages, Americans fought the Revolutionary War to rid themselves of an out of touch British king only to later become a culture that worships our self-created aristocracy.

Those who are lucky enough to have the opportunity to visit this island paradise, grab the platinum ring and go. It will be a vacation like none other. Be forewarned that if you are looking for traffic jams, discos crowded with super models, long lines, and wild parties, Fisher Island isn’t for you. However, if you are looking for tranquility served up with quiet elegance, delicious food prepared from the finest ingredients, and service that will make you feel like royalty, this island oasis is for you. South Beach is still only a 7.5 minute ferry ride away if you contract cabin fever.

A peacock strutting in front of the cottage that was built for Vanderbilt’s stepdaughter.

A guest to the island realizes that they are somewhere special the minute they depart from the ferry. Peacocks welcoming you might be the first clue. One of the island’s charms is that is home to a dozen exotic birds, a flock of flamingos, and a full functioning observatory for stargazing. The high level of service that the Fisher Island Club offers residents and guests is immediately on display. A bellman driving a golf cart meets you at the ferry to whisk you to reception and later to your room. On the way, we stopped at one of the 2 marinas on the island, the seaside golf course, and the world class spa.

My villa, picturesquely named Portofino, was a one bedroom suite equipped with a private outdoor Jacuzzi, separate dressing area, and its own golf cart, the preferred method of transportation on the island. Other luxurious accommodations include larger cottages and a guest house with 1-junior one bedroom suites with prices starting at $1200 during the season and $600 in the off-season.

My bellman Omar was forced to give me driving lessons after I crashed into a tree on the way to the butlered beach. Shimmering white sand once delivered directly from the Bahamas to the Beach club is raked into formation daily by the staff. The beach is geographically situated to maximally take advantage of the ocean breezes so that even on a hot May day it was comfortable. The menu and service at the Beach Club, which is one of the 7 restaurants on the island, was impeccable.

A guest room with a private courtyard Jacuzzi

The real surprise was the 5 star gourmet food served in some of the restaurants. With Fisher Island being a club, albeit one with an initiation fee of $250,000 and annual dues of $20,000, I expected the unimaginative fare that is typically served in WASP clubs such as the Union League. Chef Julian Baker’s Italian cuisine at Porto Cervo, which overlooks a scenic marina filled with yachts, will delight the imaginative and adventurous palate without resorting to the stereotypical Italian red sauces. My meal was heavy on the seafood such as grilled octopus and roasted turbot tasting so fresh that I am sure it came off the fishing rod earlier in the day. Although I usually avoid anchovies because they are too “fishy” for me, I could not get enough of my Don Bocart anchovies dipped in olive oil and served with tomato bruschetta. Chef Julian clearly has a way with pasta. He served me an airy and light lobster and caviar agnolotti and an intense Caccio de Pepe prepared with a zesty Pecorino Romano. I so viscerally enjoyed my meal that a longtime member sitting at the next table said he was going to order what I was having next time in an almost redux of that infamous line from “When Harry Met Sally”.