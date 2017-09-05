Rossi End of the Women’s March

The IT

When tapes surfaced of IT bragging that IT could freely sexually assault women because IT was rich and famous, I waited for you to stand up.

When IT made fun of the disabled, I waited for you to stand up.

When IT made racist remarks against Mexicans, I waited for you to stand up.

When IT chose one of the most homophobic running mates in history, I waited for you to stand up.

When IT scapegoated Muslims and sought to block their entry, I waited for you to stand up.

When IT stripped away at the reproductive rights of women immediately after taking office, I waited for you to stand up.

When IT instituted a global gag rule forcing health care charities worldwide to choose between reproductive health and AIDS, I waited for you to stand up.

When IT waited for a near mass uprising before denouncing the KKK, white supremacists and Nazis, I waited for you to stand up.

When IT said some of the people marching with white supremacists, Nazis and the KKK were “very fine people,” I waited for you to stand up. By the way, those “fine” people were yelling, “Jews will not replace us!”

When IT banned transgender people in the military, I waited for you to stand up.

When, even now, IT announced it was rescinding the rights of Dreamers - aspiring young people who came here through no decision of their own - to stay in this country, innocents who know no other country ...

You were, you are quiet.

I grew up being taught to recognize the signs of evil. To see a charismatic leader who uses fear and hate to build his power. To find scapegoats (Mexicans, Muslims, transgender people) to enable the poor and disenfranchised to have someone to feel better than.

Someone who rises to the top by appealing not to intellectuals, but to the simple, common person, with simple slogans akin to “Make Germany Great Again.”

I recognize IT for what IT is.

IT is not a Republican nor a Democrat.

IT is a narcissist for a party of one.

IT would be most comfortable with a dictatorship. As long as IT was the dictator.

You are a Republican.

You are white.

You are a man.

You are Christian.

You are not pro-choice.

You have great health insurance.

You care about “less taxes” and “less government” more than affordable health care for all and funding for the arts.

You think IT will not come for you.

That all of this is someone else’s problem.

But history tells us otherwise.