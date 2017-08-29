The 'Jeans That Show Off Your Butt Crack' Trend Isn't Dying Anytime Soon

It’s the newest, most unconventional trend we just don’t understand: cheeky jeans that basically show off your bare bum.
ASOS recently released a pair of $60 jeans that’ll leave customers with something resembling a plumber’s crack or a wedgie waiting to happen. Called the “high waisted straight leg jeans with open back,” these babies are all business in the front, party in the back.
God forbid you decide to bend over or move a little too much in these jeans.
In April, Vetements released a pair of $1,700 jeans that unzipped to show off your entire butt (if so desired). Way pricier than ASOS’ option, the jeans also had the ability to show off a lot more:
Aside from these bootylicious options, crazy jeans have been on the rise this season.
Back in April, Topshop debuted jeans with clear plastic kneecaps. Aptly called “Clear Panel Mom Jeans,” this nightmarish $95 item seemed like it was begging for kneecap sweat:
And don’t even get us started on these $425 jeans ― sold at Nordstrom ― that are covered in *fake* mud:
But just when you think people wouldn’t dare wear a pair of these crazy pants, someone (cough, Gigi Hadid) goes out and wears detachable jeans like it’s no big deal:
What will designers think of next?
