The 'Jeans That Show Off Your Butt Crack' Trend Isn't Dying Anytime Soon

It’s the newest, most unconventional trend we just don’t understand: cheeky jeans that basically show off your bare bum.

ASOS recently released a pair of $60 jeans that’ll leave customers with something resembling a plumber’s crack or a wedgie waiting to happen. Called the “high waisted straight leg jeans with open back,” these babies are all business in the front, party in the back.

Asos Oh, ASOS.

God forbid you decide to bend over or move a little too much in these jeans.

In April, Vetements released a pair of $1,700 jeans that unzipped to show off your entire butt (if so desired). Way pricier than ASOS’ option, the jeans also had the ability to show off a lot more:

A post shared by VETEMENTS (@vetements_official) on Apr 12, 2017 at 4:08am PDT

Aside from these bootylicious options, crazy jeans have been on the rise this season.

Back in April, Topshop debuted jeans with clear plastic kneecaps. Aptly called “Clear Panel Mom Jeans,” this nightmarish $95 item seemed like it was begging for kneecap sweat:

Topshop/Nordstrom No thanks, Topshop!

And don’t even get us started on these $425 jeans ― sold at Nordstrom ― that are covered in *fake* mud:

Nordstrom For free, you can just roll around in a pair of jeans you currently own.

But just when you think people wouldn’t dare wear a pair of these crazy pants, someone (cough, Gigi Hadid) goes out and wears detachable jeans like it’s no big deal:

Robert Kamau via Getty Images Hadid wearing $332 detachable cut-out sideY/Project jeans are available at Opening Ceremony.