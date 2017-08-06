During the course of your life you’ll go on a variety of vacations.

Some will be what I call “road trips” for a day…

Some will be actual vacations for a certain amount of time to a certain place…

Some may actually turn into making a move to a different place and calling that your home.

You may experience all of these. You may experience a few of these. And you may experience them once or consistently throughout your life.

In my life these have been all too familiar…because after all we moved around a lot up until I was nine years old. At one point I attended 5 different elementary schools in an eight month period from 3rd grade going into 4th.

These are all journeys that take place throughout your life…and no matter what it may seem to you they do benefit your life in different ways.

Yet…

There is one more journey to mention here.

And ironically in terms of physical distance it’s the shortest one you’ll ever go on…but in the amount of time it takes, it can be the longest one as well…unless you’re aware of how to effectively make it your shortest journey ever.

What am I referring to…

The journey to the center of your heart.

There’s a saying that goes…

“The longest eighteen inches you’ll ever travel is the distance from your head to your heart.”

It’s a saying that is so true…and for some people it will be easier than it is for others.

So the question is…

“How can it be easier for you?”

How can you “get out of your head”…where it seems like there’s endless mind chatter going on…where you experience those unwanted negative emotions (which are actually lies)…

And go into your heart and discover the truth of who you are…why you’re here…and be able to come up with the answers to what may feel like the most difficult questions you are faced with?

The answer…

Approach your life from a two-sided perspective.

What this means is that every situation you encounter throughout your life has two sides to it…the so called “positive” and so called “negative.”

And I say “so called” because different situations will have an equal balance of both in different ways…it just depends on you, what is most important to you, and what you’re looking to achieve.

For example…

Let’s say you and your spouse are getting married today and it’s an outdoor ceremony on the beach. But just as you’re getting ready to leave it starts to rain and there’s a massive downpour that ruins what you planned. You’ll be likely to see this as a “negative.”

Now let’s take a farmer who raises crops for a living. To him this massive downpour is a “positive” because it’ll help his crops grow.

So the obvious question is…is this a positive or negative situation? It’s both and it will depend on one’s perspective.

Not only that but in each of these situations there’s an equal amount of “positives” and “negatives”/benefits and drawbacks.

Why is this important and worth bringing up…

Because when you see ALL events in your life as being neutral you’ll get “out of your mind” and “into your heart” faster…which is the most powerful place to be.

As a result…

You’ll be relying on your intuition rather than fear…

You’ll come up with the answers to the most difficult questions you have…

You’ll come up with solutions to what seems like the problems in your life…

And you’ll be true to who you are and others around you.

Not only that…

But you’ll also feel more grateful for your life because you’ll now be living from truth.

Remember, HEART stands for:

Healing Energy Always Resonates Truth

As you already know it’s the truth that sets you free. and this path of freedom is that eighteen inch journey from your head to your heart.

And the best part of all…

No matter what your situation is in life right now…no matter where you are…no matter where you’ve been…and no matter what you’ve done or not done…you are always in control of the amount of time it takes to make that journey to the center of your heart.

And it’s a fulfilling journey that gets you to see all along the way how special of a person you are…