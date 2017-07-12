The Kardashians are the #UsainBolt Record Holders of the Race to the Bottom

If you tremble with indignation at every injustice, then you are a comrade of mine.

Many will call me an adventurer - and that I am, only one of a different sort: one of those who risks his skin to prove his platitudes. -Che Guevara

What nerve! What were they (Rob and KK) thinking?

Robert Jr., son of the legendary celebrity lawyer who helped “get OJ off”, should have known how to avoid a lawsuit and jailtime. Slutshaming your baby’s mother was a shortsighted move, doomed to haunt him in the form of his daughter Dream’s questions when she get’s older. Can you imagine? “Daddy? Why did you share naked pictures of mommy?”

More Nerve!!

I suppose Kylie and Kendal’s latest get rich quick scheme to cash in on their white privileged sponsored ill-begotten fame is an unfortunate clash of the de-civilized of “when two or more are gathered” and “not-so great minds thinking alike”. Perhaps the most illuminatingly talentless hairbrained scheme to date, the placing of their non-musical, non-artistic, non-consequential faces onto cultural ICONS, is as much a commentary on them as it is on US. Mirror mirror, on the wall, who is the most famous of them all? Biggie? Tupac? Led Zeplin? NOPE… guess again!

Trifecta of Nerve!!!

And while the media/blogosphere pontificates and speculates on Rob’s fate and Chyna’s next move, and Tupac’s photographer sues, big sis Kim cavorts in an extremely sheer bra and nothing else. And when questioned about Rob’s pic scandal, she says NOTHING. Attention _____ (fill in the appropriate word)

Who are they?

The Kardashian/Jenner Klan are notorious fame monsters who sell equal parts sex and controversy in the form of lip glosses, shoe subscriptions, reality tv shows and more to varying degrees of success and scam. (Kim and her “blackface” contour kit- #soldout, Khole faked fertility treatment with Lamar Odom, also the shoe subscription service that auto-deducted from your account but didn’t send shoes, but I digress for fear of seeming like a “hater”- more on that later).

Do the Kardashians RISK their lives, status or image for any issue larger than the perpetual pursuit of their own senseless happiness?

Who Are We?

But then again, who are we? Who are we as a society to allow them onto the tarmac, and then liftoff into the stratosphere of ubiquitous superstardom and even more disturbing, superInfluencers? Speaking of #influencers, Dr. Martin Luther King professed that “the arc of the moral universe is long, but bends towards justice”. I suppose in the interim it’s bent towards The Kardashians. We have moved from the Industrial Age, to the Information Age, to the Celebrity Age. But why? I’m no psychologist, sociologist or even a historian, I’m a history buff), but my “theory” relies on social sciences. Just hear me out.

When you look at any civilization, there are myths, gods and archetypes. Egypt, Greece, Rome and Mesopotamia each had a plethora of deities for their respective pantheons. These gods taught moral lessons and warned against excess. America as a “modern” civilization was born in the double sin of near extermination of the native population who had gods and myths and rituals and the exploitation of Africans and the deliberate erasure of their culture including their languages and gods. Left with this blank slate to create a “new nation”, new myths and gods had to be created.

In this “land of the free and home of the brave”, we have ingested a steady diet of heroes over the centuries aimed at shaping our behavior towards wasteful spending, eating, drinking, shopping, fighting wars and occasionally doing the right thing. From Uncle Sam to Smokey the Bear, to Rosie The Riveter, to G.I. Joe, each represented, informed and spoke to a larger conversation about our identity as “Americans”. We trust Uncle Ben for the best rice, Aunt Jemima for a sweeter breakfast, Betty Crocker for an All-American Apple Pie and Mr. Clean to help us maintain a spotless kitchen!

America is also the birthplace of Hollywood, literally “holy”, as in our own pantheon of “stars” to be celebrated. In fact, the 1940’s according to a PBS documentary, Disney dominated with their squeaky clean feel good cartoons (this opinion is void of the blatantly racist cartoons and Uncle Remus depictions of blackness) was challenged by Warner Brothers who felt they couldn’t compete with Disneyfied happy endings, so instead focused on vices including sex, violence, drugs and gangsters. And so the race to the bottom began.

But I would argue that in the interim up until now, there was a certain level of vetting and accountability we had in exchange for our adoration. Marylin Monroe could act. Babe Ruth hit homeruns. Micheal Jordan could fly. Madonna, Janet and Michael Jackson could sing and dance incredibly well at the same time. But increasingly our will power eroded. We became more of a dynasty that a democracy. Were the Kardashians elected or are they self-anointed royals and heirs to the superstardom domination throne? If the Kardashians want to associate themselves with legends, then I guess the Kardashians are the #UsainBolt winners of the race to the bottom.

Are The Kardashains Gods or a Monarchy?

You be the judge as to whether the Kardashians are America’s version of a royal family or gods we worship and ritualize by purchasing their trinkets. Either way, I question our blind allegiance. What void in our lives are the Kardashians filling? I think it’s a void that is as old as time. The Kardashians may be talentless but they are shrewd marketers of two things that never get old; sex and access. We as humans yearn to get closer to something deemed taboo or inaccessible aka gods. We love behind the scenes and outtakes of our favorite movies, tv shows and music videos. We also yearn for a better life and if we can’t have it, we adapt by living vicariously through those who DO, by watching them fly to St. Barths or having a birthday party that rivals Noah’s Arc with live animals.

We are also tribal, and hence latch on to the alpha male or female and are happy to be identified with joining the pride. Snoop Dog had The Dogg Pound. Beyonce has a Beehive. Jidenna has Generals. In that vein what do the Kardashians have? Rabid consumers of anything they are selling. The Kardashians KNOW this, hence why there was NO vetting of the idea to superimpose their face on icons who devoted their lives to their artistry. They know we don’t vet them (with few exceptions like Kendal’s Pepsi debacle) so there’s no need to vet their next marketing scheme. Like lemmings, we jump off the cliff, like lambs led to slaughter, “like moths to a flame burned by the fire, my love is blind, can’t you see my desire?”

Kardashian Detox

As has been said or as the saying goes, a people are only as powerful as the gods they worship. By extension, we have a whole generation who aspire to taking as many selfies in full out makeup as possible. And while looking beautiful and looking at beautiful people (plastic surgery or otherwise) is an irresistible pastime, I’d say we start resisting, because we’d spend more time on ourselves. Who are we? Who are you? You don’t know because you are “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.