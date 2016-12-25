The Kardashians Canceled Their Christmas Card, But Went Full Speed Ahead With The Festivities

Instagram

If you’ve been patiently waiting for the annual Kardashian Christmas card, it’s just not happening this year. Christmas has officially come and gone without the first family of reality TV releasing a traditional holiday photo.

Of course, since Kim Kardashian is still adjusting after she was robbed in Paris this past October, and Kanye West was only recently released from hospital ― not to mention all the drama between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna ― we can’t say we’re surprised the family skipped what was really just another excuse for yet another elaborate photoshoot.

Still, this isn’t the first year, the family has skipped the sending out the card. Following their most over-the-top Christmas card ever, shot by David LaChapelle in 2013, Kim told Glamour UK that they “ran out of time” in 2014.

So while a card isn’t in the cards this year, that doesn’t mean the Kardashians didn’t keep up with their other holiday traditions.

On Saturday night, the family gathered together for matriarch Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party, where guests wore their sparkliest attire and were treated to performances by John Legend and Babyface, according to The Daily Mail.

Though Kim has yet to make a real return to social media herself, she was spotted enjoying herself in her sisters’ Khloe and Kylie’s Snapchat stories.

