The Kegs Have Been Tapped at Oktoberfest [Photos]

Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany kicked off this past Saturday, September 16 and runs through October 3. The festival brings together beer-lovers, friends, and families from around the world.

While mostly recognized for its beer-drinking atmosphere, Oktoberfest, or locally called Wiesn, is more than just beer. The festival grounds are filled with carnival rides and games, stands with souvenirs and traditional German food, gingerbread heart cookies, sausages, chicken and all kinds of “wursts” — bratwurst, currywurst, blutwurst, weiβwurst. And within the beer tents, everyone is dressed in traditional German lederhosen and dirndl outfits enjoying the local Oktoberfest brew from that tent’s brewery and belting out sing-a-long songs like German drinking classic “Ein Prosit” and John Denver’s “Take Me Home Country Roads.”