The Kegs Have Been Tapped at Oktoberfest [Photos]

09/22/2017 11:56 am ET
This Oktoberfest-er decided to chug some of his beer of out a shoe.

Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany kicked off this past Saturday, September 16 and runs through October 3. The festival brings together beer-lovers, friends, and families from around the world.

While mostly recognized for its beer-drinking atmosphere, Oktoberfest, or locally called Wiesn, is more than just beer. The festival grounds are filled with carnival rides and games, stands with souvenirs and traditional German food, gingerbread heart cookies, sausages, chicken and all kinds of “wursts” — bratwurst, currywurst, blutwurst, weiβwurst. And within the beer tents, everyone is dressed in traditional German lederhosen and dirndl outfits enjoying the local Oktoberfest brew from that tent’s brewery and belting out sing-a-long songs like German drinking classic “Ein Prosit” and John Denver’s “Take Me Home Country Roads.”

A very dapper man in traditional Bavarian attire.
Many stand on the benches to make a spectacle of chugging their liter beer - but be warned if you can’t finish, the tent will 'boo' you!
Lebkuchenherzen (gingerbread hearts) necklaces on display with different phrases from saucy sayings to "I love you."
“Ein Prosit” is one of the most popular songs played at Oktoberfest. Its meaning is “a toast to cheer and good times” and the song is always followed by a cheers.
Two men talking wearing the traditional Bavarian Gamsbart hunting hats.
View of the Oktoberfest (Wiesn) festival grounds, tents, and rides from the Ferris wheel.
While Oktoberfest 2017 wasn’t the warmest, the beer tents have outdoor seating to take advantage of the nicer weather. Pictured: Paulaner Biergarten.
Beer tents open as early as 9:00 a.m. on the weekends and fill up quickly with those looking to enjoy the beer, food and music. Pictured: Hacker-Pschorr “Heaven of the Bavarians” beer tent.

