The Key Creating the Life You Want Through Self-Mastery

Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.” — George Bernard Shaw

In this time of accelerated growth and progress, paired with a global economic world view, the demand to become more evolved and higher functioning is more important now than ever. Competition is fierce in the business world and coping with the chaos and stressors of modern day life can take it’s toll. It is imperative to gain knowledge in areas beyond just the day to day business matters, especially since the level of Emotional Intelligence is now a factor in how much success one can achieve. Dealing with all kinds of people from diverse cultures and socio-economic backgrounds can also be very challenging.

Becoming self-actualized to cope with the growing complexities of life is becoming more and more important. Many are seeking to live a balanced life, a life that includes harmony and peace as well as success and financial rewards. In addition, making sure one’s personal life is also fulfilled can be a complex web of subtleties that must be observed and understood in order to gain mastery.

Progressive thinkers who are seeking to become more self-fulfilled are attending personal growth seminars. These workshops provide an “interactive experience for people to discover and nurture the thinking necessary to expand what is possible in their lives.” The desire for higher states of fulfillment through personal development is a journey, not a destination.

“Dream big, develop yourself, unleash your potential, play well with others, play to your strengths, enjoy the process, share your unique gifts with the world, and grow your greatness by testing yourself, expanding yourself, learning and improving. “ Sources of Insight

If you are becoming awakened to the importance of discovering and developing your innate abilities, you will find a way to create and life of your dreams. There are so many different workshops and methods out there promising to fulfill a multitude of desires. From get rich quick schemes, positive psychology trainings, spiritual pursuits, and numerous other platforms, including online trainings, books and seminars. The charismatic leaders of these movements can be hypnotic and passionate, sometimes sharing their personal stories of overcoming adversity and ‘secrets of success’. They have developed their own systems of teaching on how to rise form the ashes, like the Phoenix and become a highly functional, well balanced person. The goal is to “live your best life now.”

Some of the most well known personal growth and leadership development are Tony Robbins, Jack Canfield, John Maxwell, Ken Blanchard, to seminars such as the Landmark Forum. With a worldwide reach, each one has it’s merits for helping their participants with transformational experiences that are life-changing and beneficial.

At a recent personal growth workshop held at Productive Learning: Live an Extraordinary Life, Orange County, California, a group of well attuned attendees seeking a higher level of awareness are introduced to the first in a series of Productive Learning Workshops. This renowned and respected organization has been around for decades. Many business leaders and their staff are enrolled to insure a higher level of productivity in the workplace through these refined personal growth principles. In addition, they have many different courses to enhance the quality of life for their attendees. This in turn allows for a higher level of relationships at work as well as more fulfilling personal lives.

“Creating an extraordinary life requires your commitment to doing the work, and we promise to provide you the space to identify the roadblocks, the blind spots, your values, and your true potential in a group of trusted confidants.” PL

The first introductory course, entitled, Beyond Reasons, was a gentle entry into a world of personal growth transformation. It is skillfully designed to bring forth self awareness. The key was to enable the student to gain a better understanding of themselves through self-mastery. Through a series of exercises and simple yet clear cut explanations, charts and inquiries, they are encouraged to observe the subtle differences between conscious and unconscious behaviors. Through these observations they are able to identify how these subconscious patterns dictate their lives. The key is identifying and observing past self-sabotaging patterns that were present from early childhood wounds.

While providing simple yet effective tools, the student is able to see how these patterns are played out over and over again. Often times, even if they are aware of the pattern, it still keeps showing up. No matter what the mind is telling us, becoming aware is an opportunity to observe the patterns and shift into another state.

The highly trained workshop facilitators, Marc Nicole and Leisa Reid, lead the students on a journey of self-exploration including experiential exercises. The focus is learning how to keep their eyes on the goal and also be mindful of what the ‘monkey’ mind is saying. The goal is to be committed and habitual in their focus on the higher self voice rather than the self-sabotaging automatic responses that come from early programming.

While attending the event, it was explained how effective experiential learning in a group dynamic created successful outcomes. These well designed and well executed trainings, especially when experienced repetitively over a period of time, would yield the highest results. The exercises helped to access all of one’s manifesting power, so as to turn capacity into ability, while focused on deliberate attention. The key is “to identify the thinking that is holding you back form having the life you truly want.”

“Move beyond your limiting beliefs and pave the way for an extraordinary life with our cornerstone workshop, Beyond Reasons” PL

‘Beyond Reasons’ is a ‘taste’ to whet the appetites of those who are seeking personal mastery. It provides a healing environment to continue the process via ongoing community and workshops. It is the cornerstone to open up to the insightful coaching from the experienced trainers so that one can glean wisdom into their own personal process and gain the best outcome.

The seminar was enlightening and encouraged a ‘soft sell’ approach to future trainings, especially when directed to those that are new to the personal growth field. Beyond Reasons is the first introductory step which provides a foundation for to the ongoing, more in-depth workshops. There were also helpful follow up steps necessary to address the need to continue the process and the support for returning back to their lives after the weekend, on Monday. The key is to continue with a few goals and touchstones that were set up when in the workshop, while in the ’safety of the healing process’. Overall, it is a great beginning. In this competitive global economy, tools like Productive Learning Workshops are not just a luxury but a necessity to be able to navigate career and personal lives for optimum results.

“Providing interactive experiences for people discover and nurture the thinking necessary to expand what is possible in their lives. You have the power to change your thinking patterns once you become aware of what they are. “

Some of the benefits are to:

• Identify unproductive thinking and behaviors

• Recognize when you are making excuses that are counter-productive

• Make better choices, so you can have more of what you want

• Put your energy where you’ll get the best results

• Embrace a better understanding of yourself, your wishes, and your dreams

• Determine ways to make your life more meaningful and fun

• Take any personal or professional aspect of your life up a notch

While providing a safe environment, along with inquiries of the facilitators, people are able to go deeper into their patterns and insights about themselves. This in turn provides a better foundation for them to more effectively engage in the world and achieve their personal goals.

They have found that the key to happiness and fulfillment lies within and most are seeking to go deeper into the process. It’s not a quick fix, but a process of self-discovery and learning to listen to inner cues and innate desires.

Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.” — George Bernard Shaw

What most would agree that being in a safe group environment can bebeneficial. It provides a mirror to connect to oneself even when someone else shares. One can identify with someone else’s share and is able to reflect and mirror from other participants. Rather than a therapy situation, being a group with well trained facilitators can help bring out hidden personal issues by identifying with others.

After attending Beyond Reasons, it opens the door and encourages a path of life-long earning and a threshold to experience a more fulfilled life. The future is bright when one is committed to creating an extraordinary life, especially with these fun, interactive, experiential learning vacations and workshops.