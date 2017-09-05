The Key to a Successful Co-Founder Relationship

By John Scheer

The company I run is a partnership between two people: two men, each of whom have their own lives, opinions, tastes, neurosis, quirks, preferences and everything else that makes an individual an individual. Yet, for more than half a decade now, my co-founder and I have successfully grown our business through a long and thrilling rollercoaster ride of ups and downs. And we continue to do so without having our egos, emotions or opinions get in the way of us achieving our collective goals.

We have put a lot of thought into why we’ve made it this far without having an earth-shattering Zuckerberg-Saverin like fallout. This is what I have learned through the experience, in no particular order:

Never Say 'I' or 'You'

It’s a simple tactic, but we never say "I" or "you" when referring to positive or negative situations. Simply referring to everything in terms of "ours," "us," and "we" removes the sting of finger pointing and any immodesty. Obviously, we each know who’s truly responsible for a win or a loss, but we also recognize that we each had a role in both.

Don’t Be a Two-Headed Monster

We have found it’s really important that each partner "owns" a specific role in our day-to-day. Otherwise, it becomes difficult to operate as a two-headed monster. Important tasks get overlooked when one person thinks the other will handle it, and toes get stepped on when one of us handles an objective that the other was planning on doing. Agreeing to a division of roles has helped us tremendously. With that said, we’ve made it a point to check in with one another on an informal basis to see how things are going, hold each other accountable for those roles and understand what’s going on in the respective areas of the business. For example, it made the most sense to separate our roles regarding operations and business development. My co-founder now spends the majority of his time ensuring we run as smoothly as possible and I spend my time getting new leads into the pipeline. Our toes have been thankful since.

Understand That Sharing Is Caring

We are humans and we each have complex lives that include family, health, friends and interests that exist outside of the hours we work together. It’s no longer the Mad Men era when people were expected to leave everything outside of the office door. It’s just not healthy, and it probably explains why there were so many martini-filled lunches at that time. Bottling up emotions and frustrations to let them fester only makes those issues extrapolate and can lead to distracting, negative thoughts and irritability. Since day one, we have been open with what’s bothering us, no matter how personal. If you trust this person enough to run a business with them, you should also trust them with the details of your life.

Learn Your Co-Founder's Signs

We’ve learned each other’s nonverbal means of communication. We now know when one another is irritated or out of their comfort zone, which has become instrumental in pitches, networking events and client meetings. We can easily step in, provide backup and ease any tension without anyone else noticing.

At the end of every day, it’s instrumental to remember and acknowledge we’re on the same team with the same dream. That’s all that matters.

--