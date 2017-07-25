The Key to Building Strong Work Relationships is to Understand Who YOU Are

Dislike something or someone? It’s likely not them, it’s you, so change yourself. Few people have the natural talent to originate, construct and maintain wholesome, strong relationships. These skills usually have to be learnt the hard way.

Many of us grow up in dysfunctional or non-adaptive homes thereby never learning how to foster constructive relationships. We tend to become selfish and narcissistic to the degree that we often even ignore the needs of others or acknowledge their presence. Some of us see the world through the lens of suffering because of the suffering we might have endured ourselves.

We all have enormous interpersonal deficiencies, do not know who we are ourselves or how we can connect with other people in a meaningful manner. We need to learn how to become relationally strong ourselves before we can begin to have strong relationships with others. This article discusses how we can go about doing that.

How you are shaped inside establishes what and how you see the world around you. Your world-view and attitude towards other people is not determined by the outside world around you but instead by what is inside of you and who you are inside as a person. It’s a strange mirror of sorts, really isn’t it? If you like criticizing others, you will likely see others as critical people.

If you trust people, you will see others as those that are trustworthy. If you are a compassionate person inside, you will see others as kindhearted. If you do not like people, well you know what that means…. it is not them, it’s you, it’s your thinking and attitude inside that is the problem.

This also means that you ought to stop trying to expect others to change or to try to change them in order to like them more. Instead, in order for you to like them or understand them you need to focus on yourself and be the person you desire the other person to be.

You need to look inside and develop a deeper understanding of who you are inside and how you behave. If you are not conscious of this, you will hurt relationships more than you realize. I can offer a simple exercise. Just look at yourself in the mirror like you would look at another person. You are fantastic at sizing up people by simply looking at them or hearing or interacting with them for a very short period. We all are. It’s human nature. So, let’s use this talent on us now.

Now try and deploy that art to yourself while looking at yourself in the mirror. Go ahead and size yourself up. What image do you see of yourself? Do you think that this is an image that can build a wholesome relationship with others or one that might limit you from doing so? Be honest with yourself, after all nobody is seeing you other than yourself, and nobody needs to know what you think about yourself but you. If you do however have a negative image of yourself in your own eyes, then more than likely it will hinder you from becoming a truly successful person.

If you have a low self-esteem or image, then any success you have will be short lived because you will bring yourself down to the level of your lowly personal expectations. In the end, you will get back to wherever your personal image equilibrium resides in your head – high or low.

I can tell you in all honesty that I have often sized myself up from time to time and at least once every year usually towards the end of the year and I can categorically tell you that my life to date has been one big marathon full of hurdles with me myself being the main hurdle. For once each year I agree with my wife’s assessment of me. If you get honest about your own inadequacies, mistakes and tribulations, you will arrive at the same conclusion about yourself as I do about myself each year. Of course I try to then work hard to correct my inadequacies so as to strive to improve as each year goes by.

Wise sages the world over have said that if you attempt to seek pleasure by endeavoring to change what’s around you, but not what’s inside you, then you are in for a long waste of a life that will likely magnify the anguish that you are trying to eliminate.

No meaningful achievements can be attained by just our own solo efforts. Nonetheless, every momentous triumph activates with the foresight of one individual. Once we acquire this foresight, we must make ourselves accountable for resounding it to others.

If you dislike someone, you dislike something inside of him or her that is actually inside of you. If it is not inside of you, then you will not be bothered by it. So when you whip someone, you are really actually hating what’s occurring inside of you rather than what’s going on outside of you.

You are sensing or trusting something undesirable within yourself. So if you do not trust or believe in yourself, not only will you never thrive, you might likely keep those around you from thriving as well. Not only will you offend other people, you will also easily be offended by them. As you deal with other people, do consider the fact that when reaction is greater than the issue itself, the reaction is not about the issue but instead almost always about something else.

So if somebody lashes out at you at a level far greater than you would expect, take it easy. It’s likely not what you did that’s the primary cause of the high level of anguish within that person. If possible do not react, wait a while and see if you can help the anguished person instead. Otherwise, simply move on.

Remember, if you like hitting everything, then you will see everything as a target. It’s the classic hammer and nail observation. Do not be a hammer so you avoid seeing everything as a nail. People deserve better. Do not let trivia bother you about other people. Ignore trivia, brush off your agenda and just work to build a bridge towards a new relationship with that person.

If you find yourself reacting at a level that might surprise you yourself later on, then please consider this simple exercise: listen quietly but actively, inquire more, then listen to the response, then inquire again, listen some more, and after going through a few cycles of listening and questioning, you will likely be in a better position to react and retort.

Remember, one of the greatest facets of a great communicator is not only what he or she says at the right time in the right place but also what is left unsaid when the urge to react is irresistible. Do not give in to temptation. It’s often better to hold your horses, learn some more and then react if necessary. You may find a completely different reaction altogether.

It’s also all about the non-verbal more than it is about the spoken word. People always react more to what our actions and body language says, than what words we use to say it. Tone matters. You can assuage much of the problems in life and relationships with the right tone of voice.

Remember how you tackle a problem will determine how bulky it seems. If you react at a level greater than needed, the problem is perceived as much more than it may be and will likely increase in size accordingly thus causing stress in the relationship that is the last thing anybody would want I’d imagine.

Try this for a change the next time you encounter a problem. Try to react substantially less than you actually would to the problem and watch how the other person reacts to it. You might just surprise yourself.