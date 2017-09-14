The Key to Business Success in the 21st Century: Remote Team Management

Everybody always wants to know the key to success in the business world. Is it hiring the right people? Is it having the best idea? Is it getting into the right market at the right time? All of these factors play a vital role in helping a business survive and thrive, but there’s one precise secret to business success in the 21st century that may turn out to be the most useful skill in benefiting workplaces. Ready for it? We’ve got three words for you: remote team management.

Managing remote teams is proving to be an enormously important skill as the world moves forward towards a day and age where technology runs the show and a majority of employees are seeking out freedom and flexibility in the workplace — and it’s a global happening. 53 percent of workers prefer to work from home in India, while the United States is not far behind, with a whopping 38 percent of employees saying that they work from home at least one day a week if not more.

And the benefits aren’t just for the employees. Hiring managers are able to save both time and money when they hire remotely, as well as cut back on space and resources, bringing down overhead costs in the process. As if those perks weren’t enough, remote hiring also allows managers to pull the best and brightest from the candidate pool without being limited to location. The ability to effectively manage remote teams is in fact becoming so crucial for companies that want to succeed that many business schools are now offering courses in it. Now that’s saying something.

Tips for Managing Remote Teams

So if it’s the way of the future (and, let’s face it, the present) how exactly does one manage remote teams? If you haven’t taken a course on it, or even if you have, you may want to check out these three remote team management tips below.

1. Get to Know Technology

If you’re going to be managing remote teams, then you have to embrace technology, as it’s going to be the main method that you’ll use for communicating with your remote employees. Along with the key players of email and standard phone calls, you’ll also want to familiarize yourself with chat threads, private forums, and video calls. Take a look at our list of the top remote team apps in “How to Seamlessly Make the Transition to Remote Hiring”, including Trello, Slack, and Zoom.

2. Stay in Frequent Communication

Just like in an office, communication is vital in remote team management. Frequent and meaningful team communication not only keeps your employees on track with whatever projects they’re responsible for, but it also helps to foster a sense of community and culture within the virtual workplace. Communication can include modes such as email, phone calls, video chats, company threads, and direct messaging.

3. Track Your Results

Once you’ve nailed down your use of technology and communication tactics, it’s time to track your results. Remote team managing is not about micromanaging, and if you try to micro-manage a remote team you’ll likely burn yourself and your employees out. Instead, focus on the results that are coming in from your remote team and determine what’s working and what isn’t.

Have any more tips for managing remote teams?