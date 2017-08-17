The Key To Healing America

My thoughts about the tragedy in Charlottesville in response to a post on Facebook.

As a man who happens to be black I resonate with your intention of this post Michael. I have personally been attacked by members of the KKK (not physically but through threatening letters, defacing my property and verbal threats and abuse) and I have every reason to be appalled, angry and offended by the events in Charlottesville. However, I do not feel any of those things. I mostly feel sad. I am saddened by the unnecessary violence, the loss of life, the racial division and the impact this is having on our youth.

I'm saddened because there is so much healing needed for men who are acting out of their own hurt and unconsciousness and yet they are too proud or too afraid to look at their own inner wounding that is driving their behavior. I'm sad because I recognize that there are actually solutions to this hatred and anger that will never be found through political, educational or even religious means. It saddens me to say this because most people will assume that I'm condoning the hatred and violence by saying that only a hurt person hurts another person and I know that I will be called a sellout by people of color because I do not share the anger and rage that so many of them feel.

My belief that having empathy and compassion for those who attempt to hurt us causes a tug of war in my mind and heart. On one hand I know love is the only thing that can change this situation and on the other hand it feels as if I should be angry about the actions of the racists. But I don't. I feel absolutely no anger. Frustration is as close as I can get to anger right now. Frustrated that so many men are caught up in their wounding and have no idea that it is possible for them to release it and be free. Frustrated in knowing that my work can help men heal yet realizing few men are willing to accept the support.

And yet I remain optimistic. I'm optimistic because I'm aware that there are lots of men who are now doing their work. I'm optimistic because you had the courage to even post this into this feed. I'm optimistic because I have men of all ethnicities that read my books about redefining masculinity, listen to my podcast about a new conversation with men and are close intimate friends with whom I would trust with my life.

So despite the tragedy I still see a light at the end of the tunnel. I see this light because I believe in a Divine Intelligence that created this amazing Universe and I believe that it's ultimate intention is to create heaven on Earth and my job is to work hand in hand with it to insure that it happens.