The Key To Reversing America's Obesity Epidemic

According to the National Institute of diabetes and kidney disease, more than one-third of adults in the United States are considered to be obese, more than 1 in 20 have extreme obesity and almost 3 in 4 men are considered to be overweight or obese.

Obesity in the United States has been increasingly cited as a major health issue in recent decades and can result in high blood pressure, diabetes, breathing problems and heart disease that can lead to mortality. While many countries around the world have experienced similar increases in obesity rates, the united stated are are among the highest in the world which leaves the general public looking for alternative solutions to the doctors office.

Type 2 diabetes in America has tripled since the 1980s, a poor diet and lack of physical activity are two key lifestyle factors that over time can lead to weight gain and obesity but with doctors only spending on average seven minutes with their patients, this doesn’t allow for long term lifestyle changes to be discussed, let alone implemented.

So what is the alternative to the doctors office?

Institute For Integrative Nutrition Health Coaches are trained to work with people to help them achieve their health, wellness and lifestyle goals over time by helping them feel their best through food and lifestyle changes, instead of prescribing one diet or way of exercising, an IIN qualified Health Coach will tailor an individualized wellness program to meet the needs of their clients. In the case of obesity, working with health coach literally could be the difference between life and death for someone.

What exactly are the economic costs of Obesity in America?

According to The National League of Cities, the estimated annual health care costs of obesity-related illness are a staggering $190.2 billion or nearly 21% of annual medical spending in the United States with childhood obesity alone being responsible for $14 billion in direct medical costs.

While there is clearly no magic bullet to successfully losing weight, a new study suggests that health coaches may be the next best thing. A study funded by the National Institutes of Health and published in the online edition of the journal Obesity, demonstrates the important role health coaches can play in helping people lose weight.

A responsible healthy eating program should:

Educate someone struggling with their weight about issues such as portion size and how to make behavioural changes around eating habits and patterns

Help someone learn how to shop for and cook whole, unprocessed foods

Teach someone how to avoid consuming empty calories

Not be overly restrictive in terms of the type of foods you can eat

Be based on achieving gradual, sustainable weight loss rather than short-term rapid weight loss, which is unlikely to last