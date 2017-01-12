PARENTS

The Keychain Every Mom Needs ... Seriously

This is too perfect.

01/12/2017 11:00 am ET
Caroline Bologna Parents Editor, The Huffington Post

”Be careful!” “Put on your shoes!” “Do I have to take that away?” “What did I just say?” These are just some of the phrases that parents find themselves saying a LOT. 

Now the funny ladies of The BreakWomb comedy channel have dreamed up a great invention that will make the repetition more bearable. Introducing the “Mom Phrases” keychain.

As their parody ad shows, the keychain allows you to record and replay those key parenting phrases on demand. So you won’t ever have to say “I’m a VERY disappointed in you” again.

Suggest a correction
Comments
The Keychain Every Mom Needs ... Seriously

CONVERSATIONS