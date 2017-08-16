The kids aren’t alt-right.

I know this seems like low hanging fruit while every man and his keyboard activist dog are focused on the events at Charlottesville, but hear me out. There are two sides to every coin, no matter how dirty the coin may be…and when you consider the average penny carries more bacteria than a toilet seat, this particular coin can best be described as one found twixt the buttocks of a truck stop hooker. So, what happened?

Well, many numerous and colourful (mostly shades of white) factions of the political right decided to have a little get together in Virginia. They had the appropriate permit, right wingers are sticklers for detail, but information on the catering and entertainment has been sketchy at best so we can’t judge this as we would a normal shindig. People brought flaming torches, which is a considerate touch as the humid south is a den for mosquitoes and suffers from outdated streetlights. There was flag waving, cheering, and chanting. Probably many giggles, fraternal smiles and lots of back slapping. They rallied to the statue of Robert E. Lee, a Colonel for the United States military who served with distinction in the Mexican-American War and is known for his strategic brilliance, pious life, honourable service to his country and championing both the power of the state versus the federal government and reconciliation following the bloody Civil War. His is memorialized in a stained-glass window at the national cathedral and has a barracks at west point, his alma mater, named after him.

Flip the coin.

A bunch of neo-Nazis, white nationalists, members of the Ku Klux Klan and generally those sitting to the political right of Genghis Khan marched through Charlottesville. They carried offensive banners and waved confederate flags. Some were seen making Nazi salutes and carrying flags of the same movement. Many were carrying torches that mirrored Klan activity from the past most often associated with the lynching of African Americans. They are reported to be protesting the removal of a Statue depicting General Robert E. Lee; confederate general, slave owner, and traitor to his country.

Sarah Anderson

Amazing what seeing both sides of the coin does, but perhaps more amazing is that both narratives are true. They are selective but still accurate, and offer a glimpse of what has been labelled most recently as fake news. This isn’t fake news, it’s fake history and the way it is taught to the majority of Americans. If you wish to remove slave owners from history then why not George Washington? If you want to tear down statues of any imperfect humans why not destroy the Lincoln memorial? Honest Abe was very honest in his belief that white people were superior to other races and any freed slaves should, in his opinion, preferably be deported to Liberia or central America. He did not believe African Americans should have the right to vote and his wonderful gesture known as the Emancipation Proclamation didn’t free any slaves in the north (Delaware, Maryland, Kentucky and Missouri for example). How would we react to Lincoln if his famous marble throne in Washington DC was inscribed with his own words?

“I will say that I am not, nor ever have been, in favour of bringing about in any way the social or political equality of the white and black races” A. Lincoln September 18, 1858.

It’s a touchy subject, one among many that even extend to the 20th century. Most schoolchildren are taught that the civil war cost the lives of between 650,000 and 750,000 Americans. Transparent statistics are that combat deaths for both sides combined were 205,000. The rest were disease, accidents, drowning, heat stroke, suicide, murder and execution. In contrast, the order from Harry Truman to drop the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki resulted in 226,000 combat deaths yet I don’t see his memorials in Missouri being struck down. Probably because his actions were justified by the shortening of the war but surely every commander makes his or her decisions with that goal in mind. I don’t want anyone to think I am labelling this as a purely American issue as it most certainly is not. Nobody comments how Robert Mugabe has brought Zimbabwe to the highest literacy rates in Africa in the same way nobody thanks Hitler for the autobahn or the Volkswagen Beetle, or how his public works plans inspired Roosevelt's New Deal in the US. British schools don’t teach the horrors of colonizing the world or the advent of the concentration camp in India. Italians never tell you Mussolini made the trains run on time (although this is now regarding as purely a myth to illustrate the efficiency of dictatorships) and Australians generally gloss over the White Australian Policy.

In the end, there is only one truth in all of it. “History is written by the victors” (usually attributed to Winston Churchill but origins unknown. Now thought to be inspired by Herman Goering saying “we will go down in history either as the world’s greatest statesmen or its worst villains”…see what I mean?) We will be raised with one narrative on history and spoon fed another for current events. It is important to see the many sides of every story and I believe this is what President Trump was trying to do when his referenced violence on “many sides…many sides”.

However, there is a line to be drawn. A line that the President has failed to see and so continues to face wrath from (appropriately) many sides. We can recognize that bad people occasionally do good things and good people will make mistakes, all we need do is weigh those actions against one another and decide whether the full story is worthy of condemnation or admiration. When there is a parade of Nazis, Klansmen, nationalists and supremacists then there is only one side: whichever one stands against them! Politically I have always been on the right, but if I was to see a Nazi flag on my side of the parade I would start swinging the clubs that the President claims to have seen in the hands of the counter protesters. The counter protest didn’t have a permit by the way, the President made sure to point that out. In fact, I would consider it a human duty to actively oppose, counter and attack if necessary anyone seen to publicly support any of the ultra-right factions on display this past weekend. It’s not about politics. It’s about common decency and showing that we have learnt from humanitys mistakes. Is there any wonder that there are those who wish to remove confederate statues when there are those who rather than learn from history try to reverse it? The alt-right is ultimately wrong.

The difference between the violence on one side and that of the other is quite simple. Those on the alt-right may not be Nazis or any of the other sickening groups mentioned so far. BUT THEY MARCHED WITH THEM. They accepted them as part of their band of bigoted brothers and did nothing to differentiated themselves. Those on the left did what they were obliged to do in the face of such a display. Fight it with all and any means necessary but with the common decency not to run them over like an ignorant coward.

While history, news, politics or making the perfect cocktail are rarely simple or prone to consensus, there are some very clear and obvious exceptions.