"The Killing Collective": Book Review

Book Synopsis

Longtime detective Stanford Carter and his wife, forensic scientist Jill Seacrest, have always felt one was the yin to the other's yang. Carter is formal, logical, detached and incredibly reserved. As team leader, he displays an unflagging commitment to duty, a keen sense of logic and strategy, and the poker face of a true champion. Despite his ardent desire to learn the secrets of the universe and its plan for us all, the introspective student of Zen demonstrates an extraordinary inability to understand himself or anyone else. Seacrest, on the other hand, is a scientific steamroller, often intimidating even the most seasoned veteran agents. Possessing a strong and fiery personality, her determination to find the truth often clashes with a quick and sarcastic wit, a fiery personality, and the tendency to leap before she looks. Together, they've made the tough decision to leave their home town of Boston to move to the Big Apple, where they have accepted new positions with the F.B.I. to help solve a string of murders. When Shania Deeprose joins the team, the overly enthusiastic, down-to-earth rookie from Alabama provides a spark that forges the immediate and unbreakable bonds of heart, mind, and courage. In this stand-alone mystery/thriller the team must break the biggest case of their careers while confronting personal and social truths that change them forever. Will they be able to expose a secret so old and far reaching that it has already begun to impact the very fabric of society?