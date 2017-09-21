"The Killing Collective": Book Review

Book Synopsis
Longtime detective Stanford Carter and his wife, forensic scientist Jill Seacrest, have always felt one was the yin to the other's yang. Carter is formal, logical, detached and incredibly reserved. As team leader, he displays an unflagging commitment to duty, a keen sense of logic and strategy, and the poker face of a true champion. Despite his ardent desire to learn the secrets of the universe and its plan for us all, the introspective student of Zen demonstrates an extraordinary inability to understand himself or anyone else. Seacrest, on the other hand, is a scientific steamroller, often intimidating even the most seasoned veteran agents. Possessing a strong and fiery personality, her determination to find the truth often clashes with a quick and sarcastic wit, a fiery personality, and the tendency to leap before she looks. Together, they've made the tough decision to leave their home town of Boston to move to the Big Apple, where they have accepted new positions with the F.B.I. to help solve a string of murders. When Shania Deeprose joins the team, the overly enthusiastic, down-to-earth rookie from Alabama provides a spark that forges the immediate and unbreakable bonds of heart, mind, and courage. In this stand-alone mystery/thriller the team must break the biggest case of their careers while confronting personal and social truths that change them forever. Will they be able to expose a secret so old and far reaching that it has already begun to impact the very fabric of society?
My Opinion
I must applaud the Authors on such a brilliantly illustrative story, with engaging dialogue. I absolutely loved it. I hope the Authors keep to this style, as it’s entirely franchisable. Amazing Read!
Review from Amazon
I purchased this book on a recommendation and I am so glad that I did! This was a thoroughly exciting and entertaining story, with all of the twists and turns but written in a uniquely 'out of the box' perspective. This is one of those 'once you pick it up', you are a missing person until you've read the last page.The characters are very comfortable and likable, with easy flowing dialogue and off-setting senses of humor. The Killing Collective is a well plotted, taut thriller with a satisfying, and surprising ending that left me wanting to know more about these characters and what they do.. Highly recommended for any mystery, crime, thriller aficionado! ~ D.Slowey-Thomas
About the Authors
Gary Starta
Gary Starta is a former journalist who studied English and Journalism at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.
His love for science fiction compelled him to write his first novel What Are You Made Of? published in 2006. Inspired by Isaac Asimov, the science fiction novel focuses on intelligent artificial life and whether sentient androids should possess the same rights as humans. The androids in Starta's novel are created as hybrids - part machine, part human - further blurring the line between human and machine. Starta foresees a near future where humans will be forced to decide if intelligent machinery is indeed a life form. Possibly, in this near future, some humans will possess computer enhancements to overcome disabilities becoming hybrids themselves. The line between biological life form and mechanical life form continues to be examined in 2010's Gods of the Machines.
Robin Firestone
Robin Joy Firestone, a former ABC News research librarian and high school English teacher, is also a longtime corporate learning specialist. Originally from Wantagh, New York, she now lives in Tampa, Florida. This is her first collaboration on a fictional work as co-writer, researcher, and editor.
CONVERSATIONS