07/13/2017 10:02 am ET

Horrors Are Brewing In This Clip From 'The Killing Ground'

The Australian thriller presents a weekend getaway gone wrong.

By Matthew Jacobs

It’s been a good year for horror movies: “Get Out,” “Raw,” “The Blackcoat’s Daughter,” “It Comes at Night,” “The Devil’s Candy” and “Split” have already conjured up big-screen terrors, and now “The Killing Ground” takes our dread Down Under.

HuffPost has an exclusive clip from the Australia-set thriller about a couple (Harriet Dyer and Ian Meadows) who vacation at a remote campsite where they find a lone, traumatized toddler and two seedy locals whose presence sparks unsettling events. What follows is a white-knuckle race to find the kid’s family while ominous developments unspool. 

Ahead of the Sundance hit’s July 21 theatrical and video-on-demand release, watch the couple meet one of the local weirdos. It’s all downhill from there.

Matthew Jacobs Entertainment Reporter, HuffPost

