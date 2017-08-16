The Year Of Nicole Kidman Continues With 'The Killing Of A Sacred Deer' Trailer

Earlier this summer, Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell went head-to-head in Sofia Coppola’s “ The Beguiled .” They’ve coupled up again for October’s “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” another sly thriller in which domestic tensions threaten to end lives.

“The Killing of a Sacred Deer” is the latest movie from “The Lobster” and “Dogtooth” director Yorgos Lanthimos, a master of pitch-black comedy. Farrell plays a cardiologist whose home life is threatened when a 16-year-old boy (Barry Keoghan) seeks revenge for a surgery that killed his father. Kidman, who has also turned in exemplary performances this year in “Big Little Lies” and the forthcoming “Top of the Lake,” is the doctor’s ophthalmologist wife, thrust into this deranged situation.