The King of Queens

I don’t think I am going out on a limb by saying Hollywood is chomping at the bit to release the first biopic of Donald Trump, President No. 45. And with scenes that are being written in real time, this theater of the absurd will be a doozy. But with so much fodder to choose from, how will it play out?

You better believe that Arron Sorkin, the master of portraying dramatic dysfunction (West Wing, The Newsroom) and Oliver Stone, the master of conspiracy theories (JFK) will be picking apart 45’s presidency with a fine-tooth comb. Sorkin has never created a character he doesn’t draw blood from, and Stone makes Bannon’s Breitbart conspiracies look like child’s play.

Both writers can advance an agenda for 45’s biopic that rips apart The Don’s presidential persona with nuanced flair and dramatic impact. It’s won’t be pretty.

And while fans of Tarantino would love to see a face-off full combat scene between Trump, finger at the ready on a missile launcher, and the Rocket Man (Kim Jong Un) standing alongside Dennis Rodman, I think Sorkin will take on the Jungian complexities of 45, and Stone will be a heck of a lot more ruthless in his characterization.

An Imaginary Conversation

The following is an imaginary conversation between screenwriters/directors Aaron Sorkin and Oliver Stone discussing a biopic about Donald Trump, 45th president of the United States.

Ext: Hollywood Studio Back Lot, The Present

Sorkin: Hey, Oliver. How’s it going? Are you surviving Trump?

Stone: I wake up with a headache every morning. I’ve been shell shocked for 9 months. I’m worried sick about the damage to our American institutions. Everyone is keeping their heads down inside the White House since Kelly came on the scene. Something suspicious about him.

Sorkin: It doesn’t matter who’s in charge. Trump is still the guy from Queens, an authentic fraud crippled by presidential neurosis.

Stone: Someone in that White House is still advancing the Breitbart agenda. They’re plucking the feathers out of 45, banishing him to the grave yard of presidents.

Sorkin: What’s so disturbing is that you never know if 45 knows he’s lying. The Don cooks his non-sequiturs with hyper piousness.

Stone: I hate to project, but, no, I really love to project, so I wonder if 45 had temper tantrums when Fred rejected one of his ideas to make money in Manhattan. I hate starting a movie with the dimmest of Freudian analysis, but Fred Trump made his money building low-income housing in Queens. How ironic. The apple didn’t fall too far from the tree.

Sorkin: The Don’s base didn’t give two shits that Fred had run-ins with civil rights groups about racial discrimination in his housing allocations. That’s the stuff of vintage drama.

Stone: Or his marriages, kids from three different women, bankruptcies, and stiffing contractors or closing down Atlantic City. He ruined that place. Still owes people money.

Sorkin: Payback’s a bitch. 45 couldn’t get started in Queens let alone Manhattan.

Stone: I was there, on Wall Street when he spent decades trying to get into the Wall Street club. Then, the wanna be hero of Manhattan won the election, and he got to dangle influence peddling in front of Wall Street Bankers. The Don finally had them by the balls.

Sorkin: He’s nothing but a cheap provocateur with mega hutzpah. The Don’s happiest when he is in the middle of some spat. He calls himself a counter puncher, but he’s really a street brawler, a survivalist without portfolio.

Stone: You know all those guys who think 45 is going get them jobs, bring back coal? It’s a cover for a raging persona dancing around changes in the zeitgeist of American culture. an A-list (YOU HAVE ALREADY USED A LOT OF “A-L It’s the height of the ridiculous. Yes, that’s it. Theater of the Ridiculous. I like that.

Sorkin: The Don’s regime is a nothing but a grab bag of telenovela high drama: inglorious stupidity, blame, recrimination, back-biting, betrayals, misogymy misogyny (SP?) , and old-fashioned mendacity.

Stone: Maybe we should do the picture in Spanish with English subtitles. Like Salvador. That would piss 45 off bigley.

Sorkin: How’s he come off as a good guy to 30% of the American population? He tells lies to his base and passes them off as the truth. That’s some pathology.

Stone: He’s all they’ve got – a grifter who sells his brand of snake oil around the world, like America first, masquerading as the savior of the working stiff, riding the wave of white privilege and supremacy. Call in the Alt Right and you got beef stew.

Sorkin: His charm is like sticky deodorant. It’s his defense against his inability to be emotionally honest. That’s why he uses sarcasm so much as his default position, aimed mostly at women, objectifying them every chance he gets.

Stone: “Hey, there’s little Katy Tur out there in the audience. Let’s see what she has to say.” Every woman is suspect until they succumb to his charms. Ivanka has that down pat. You think he and his daughter have a master plan?

Sorkin: Don’t get too heavy. If you want to focus on an obsession, look at his slavish devotion to the military. He desperately wants what they have, like courage, worthiness, respect, but he doesn’t have a code of honor to go with that. You can’t make this stuff up.

Stone: You’re on to something. The boarding school at the New York Military Academy is interesting. We could use a scene where 45 hides his own vulnerability when confronted with lying. So, he blames others to deflect his shame about his inadequacies.

Sorkin: I’ve drunk way too many martinis for the last 9 months trying to get inside of The Don’s, head and failed miserably. What really bothers me is that he shows no loyalty to anyone, except maybe his family, but that still remains to be seen. And no core principles except his passion is for the art of dealing and wining.

Stone: He believes in nothing. No core values, no filters. Every right wing ideologue has his ear. He’s fed by TV and pundits that reinforce his engorged ego, Donald the genius, the only voice he needs to hear. He’ll show Wall Street a thing or two about success.

Sorkin: Always the guy from Queens. That’s addiction mixed with cognitive disassociation. Serial lying flying around his chaotic universe. I love that stuff.

Stone: Having power gives him the right to push people around, humiliate staff, tell Come that ethics are for suckers and compliance is for the flock. In Charlotte, he talked about his winery; in Phoenix, he talked about the crowds; in North Dakota, he introduced his daughter as “baby.” And she still calls him Daddy. Nothing’s inappropriate. He still has his playlist from Queens.

Sorkin: And that playlist signifies America is great again without immigrants, different skin colors, and foreign languages. It’s fascism.

Stone: On that same playlist is the chant: don’t worry, be happy. He tells his base every day that everything’s going to be great: “You’re going to be happy, very, very happy. Wait until you see what you’re going to see happen. Millions of people are going to be very happy. But what is it that will make you happy, folks?

Sorkin: I think maybe he’s got a 4th graded education. Just incoherent as hell. He’s not a transactional leader, he’s just a business guy from Queen with balls.

Stone: Balls with a magical, mystical Twitter account. He has no clear objectives, goals, and organizational systems for himself or staff. Who needs policy? Shoot from the hip and change your mind every time you think about it.

Sorkin: I’m exhausted with this. Let’s go to Musso and Frank for dinner.

Stone: We haven’t talked about how he deals with Congress. Deceptive, disingenuous, and then he goes back to the Oval Office and tells his pals what he really thinks of the douche bags Ryan and O’Connell.

Sorkin: Look, Oliver, there is no mystery, no big conspiracy theory. He doesn’t play well with others in the sandbox. He hates confrontation and Congress is a pain in the ass for him. He only likes consensus when it gives him a win.

Stone: Wait! Here’s our golden nugget: I don’t think 45 wanted to be president in the first place. Somebody talked him into it. Bannon gave him an agenda. His inflated image made him a Manchurian candidate. The presidency was a crap shoot and he won. Life’s a bitch.

Sorkin: I think we need to serialize Trump’s story, Oliver. A movie can’t contain this unending idiocy. I say Netflix.

Stone: Screw it, let’s just give it Tarantino and let’s see some blood and guts –a big shoot ‘em out style ending like 7 years A Slave, in a classic Tarrantino slow-mo/music blaring montage as the audience erupts in campy and awkward laughter, eerily delightful. That’s an ending I’d pay to see.