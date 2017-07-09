THE KNOWN YOUNIVERSE

As I grow older, I find that satisfaction is not unlike the dogged pursuit of oil that never sprouts from the earth, despite all that compulsive drilling, and that makes me feels more or less, like Daniel Day Lewis in Paul Thomas Anderson's movie.

Just like Daniel, I was guaranteed that in lieu of an oil rig's gush, there most certainly, would be blood.

My biggest struggle in life seems to spring from a chronic epidemic of emptiness, that manifests itself as a series or torn asunder soul holes, where all the tormenting ghosts of my past howl like trapped beasts as they fly in and howl even louder as they exit my most perforated existence.

Their flight alone; their inability to be drowned out, guarantees, with conviction and assuredness, that despite all efforts, those bottomless gaps will never, ever, be filled.

The problem, it seems, is that that I have little, if any, formal training in the battlefield of spiritual patchwork. I'm like a medic (which I think is just another word for "adult") who simply doesn't know what he's doing and all attempts to save the lives of my innermost mortally wounded have become at this point, serially half-hearted.

And I blame loss.

It is a fact of life that the older we get, the more times we are assaulted by it, sometimes daily. The internet delivers it instantly to us from the launching pad of just failed mortality.

Early on there are crippling tragedies. I lost my dad when I was barely a wobbly boy-calf of 25 at a time when the word goodbye was unimaginable.

Hollywood stars who seem hitherto infallible and omnipotent, suddenly explode into formless stardust like their far elderly cosmic brethren. Natural disasters callously wipe out thousands in a single gasping instant.

And yet we go on because we Americans are wired for optimism. And if words like "this too shall pass," fail us and we simply cannot rationalize what's happened, which is most of the time, we turn instead to our Gods, our holy mother and father supplements, in order to show us the way. We become helpless children back in the repair shop.

And we go on.

And yet the march of loss continues. We lose love. We lose friendships. We lose jobs. We lose our faith. We lose our balance. We lose our breath.

And we go on.

But even on the good days, which seem to come in-between the days of sudden and unreasonable loss, we fret about the threat of what will be taken away from us next.

And so we hoard. We shop. We eat compulsively. We smoke. We worry pathologically. We build a fortress of fat around us until we become not so much unhealthy but unattractive (especially to ourselves) so we will not have to become intimate and worse, vulnerable. What used to be thrilling and erotic becomes frightening and threatening. If someone Tinder swipes us, they are simply joining the conspiracy, the secret collusion between us and how unworthy and unloved we think deserve to be.

And all this happens while the outside world conveniently seems to mirror what we despise most about ourselves. Ether a sadistic, sexist prick becomes President or we date or worse, marry, really,.really badly.

In the end, it's all about agreement and what we deep, down inside think or feel that we deserve.

To complicate things, there is, despite all our subterfuge and badly conceived by fantasies, the clarion call of a most brutal and vivid reality which arrives on our most personal of shores in the form of illness or a sudden and vicious form of crippling disrepair which is the equivalent of an agonizingly slow, sadistic magician's trick.

Alzheimer's and Cancer slowly erases away the structure and essence our most beloved, cell by crushing cell, in a brutal and unforgiving, counterclockwise way.

We fight by the venomous second to hold on to the hands of the clocks in a inevitably losing effort to stop them from moving forward

When you are engaged in that particular battle, what you are really holding on to are the the words farewell and forever.

But all these seemingly punitive, counter life measures, despite appearances are not what you think they are.

They are in fact our most potent ally and source of inner strength.

These primitive self sustaining feelings stay open for business,, despite the rollercoaster of own own crashing economy, to remind us at all times that we always, always. have a soulful choice.

We can suffer or we can outwardly defy the gravity of whatever is trying to pull us down.

You can pray at the shrine of acquiescence and take on the feelings of being a loser or you can live a brash, loud, blatantly recalcitrant existence.

Outside forces, like this whole Trump thing, are going to challenge you in ways that seemed unimaginable even a year ago and will no doubt compound and remind you of your inner most feelings of worthlessness.

And here lies the choices that are available to you, 24/7.

You can pronounce yourself a victim, feel impotent and become the victim of its seemingly immutable level of profound stupidity and thuggish cruelty, or you can stand the up and take it the fuck down, in a most civilized, Woodward and Bernstein style.

Because my dear friends, the opposite of love is not hate, it's apathy.

Apathy is your single worst enemy and not, I assure you, anything that silently molests you while sporting the mask of your alleged weaknesses.

You can, at any time, call up the militia of your own resolve by mass conscription and arm them with the power of your own personal, most deeply held convictions..

That my friends is called decency.

That is called morality.

That is called the truth.

Shit is most definitely going to come at you hard and at times it's going to come in waves of demonic, raging storms.

So it a life-saving imperative, to protect and defend yourself in order to earn the privilege that is living another day. Because despite all miracles and seeming guarantees, millions will not get the chance.

You are almost always in harms way. Something is always slithering in the surrounding Serengeti, ready to strike.

So do yourself a favor. Honor your and your fellow man and woman's existence. Make every single moment meaningful and purposeful. Engage others in deep and profound conversation. Reveal your pain. All of it. Live a prairies wide open, completely translucent, reflective and not a deflective life because that induces empathy and empathy moves in two, simultaneous directions. Empathy guarantees visibility and isn't that what you lust for the most? Would you not kill to be seen and most of all heard?

Way too many people who I encounter, in lieu of selflessness, do endless monologues about themselves that are staggeringly depleting and is as compassionate as masturbation.

Do something charitable. Do something creative (which to me is another form of charity) like writing, which is just another way of reporting from the front.

Become a part of the community and family that is man and I promise you, that next cradled like a baby iPhone, the next sale at Macy's or the next grown up toy that you simply must have will be replaced by your near compulsive need to be kind, attentive and loving.

Your perceptions of yourself and your surroundings, despite appearances,. however far-reaching and cosmic, are based solely and exclusively on how you and you alone perceive it.

In other words you are your own universe: you are all a Youniverse and everything that happens from within and from the outside cannot possibly be felt or experienced by anyone else but you.

The best that we can do is share our perception and interpretation of our own, personal universes with as many of all the other living, breathing Youniversses who for all intents and purposes are the orbiting satellites of our known existence.

Share you world. Live your world.