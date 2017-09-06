The Korean Missile Crisis: No Options? Or New Options?

So the Japanese government has just upgraded the estimated yield of North Korea's Labor Day weekend nuclear test to 160 kilotons, some 10 times that of the Hiroshima bomb and a tenfold advance for the North Korean program. There is still some debate on whether the device is a hydrogen bomb, utilizing nuclear fusion and thus scalable to ever more horrifying explosive levels, or "merely" another atomic bomb, utilizing fission.

In any event, it's another major advance for a North Korean weapons program that found its stride just after President Donald Trump boasted about a soon-to-arrive aircraft carrier strike group that was actually sailing in the opposite direction.

The crises of North Korea's nuclear and missile programs have been chronic for so long that it is easy to go along with the prevalent notion that everything that might solve the situation in a positive way, i.e., prevent the emergence of yet another nuclear power, has been tried and that disaster is now close at hand.

That's especially true with the advent of the jittery President Donald Trump, who is every bit the knowledge-challenged erratic megalomaniac whose political ascendancy I began warning about more than two years ago.

With Trump and Kim Jong-un, we have two seeming mad hatters occupying the world stage, hurling comic book invective at one another while the audience shudders.

However, the most erratic behavior is coming from Washington, not Pyongyang. North Korea under the latest iteration of its dynasty wants nuclear weapons and powerful missiles with which to deliver them. So they are going about the tasks of getting them.

Kim seems all too well aware of the fate of the late dictators of Iraq and Libya, both whom gave up on their nuclear weapons programs and both of whom were rather unceremoniously killed after U.S.-backed regime changes. That both those countries are actually bigger problems for America AFTER those regime changes might be something for us to keep in mind.

Here are three problems in current thinking on the crisis of the Korean Peninsula:

1. We still don't know what, if anything, North Korea might prefer in lieu of nuclear missiles.

2. We don't know if any suspension of massive, lengthy, multiple exercises of U.S. and South Korean forces -- weeks of them this spring and again in the summer just passing, which coincide with North Korean threats -- might at least partially chill the situation.

3. We still don't know if there is something we can actually do to get China to seriously brandish its ability to undo the North Korean economy as a means of bringing Kim under control.

Our continuing ignorance about North Korea intentions beyond the desire to have nukes in order to stave off a successful U.S. attack is really quite striking.

It may be, of course, that North Korea just wants nukes. Period. Full stop. And will accept no substitutes. But it certainly doesn't seem as if we have exhausted our avenues of inquiry.

Would suspending, say, one of the routinely thunderous war game exercises, which simulate war with the next door Hermit Kingdom and at least sometimes include rehearsals for a decapitation strike against Kim make a difference?

We don't know because we won't try.

Why not? Well, there are arguments about troop rotations, and training up to operation-specific readiness, and burnt-out (excuse me, ops tempo-challenged) soldiers from Iraq and Afghanistan (to name two massive failures of U.S. politico-military policy-making), and the arguments are not without merit.

But if you slow troop rotation in this crisis situation, they essentially disappear.

Which would then leave us with the real reason: We don't want to "back down."

U.S. Naval Institute Many U.S. bases away from the Korean Peninsula are now well within range of increasingly accurate North Korean missiles. Guam, a U.S. territory which holds critically important bases in the Western Pacific, is just over 2100 miles from likely North Korean launch sites. It’s about 5500 miles to San Francisco from the launch sites.

But with the usual hoo-rah having failed to impress, isn't a certain degree of suppleness called for to see how altering the equation just a bit might work?

Our armed forces are very powerful. We always retain the option to escalate. And a war games pause is not withdrawal from the Korean Peninsula, a decidedly bad idea.

Which brings us to China, which has the truly powerful leverage here. Our sanctions, UN-backed and otherwise? Well, why would our sanctions work now with North Korea clearly within a few years, if not even closer, of its globe-spanning nuclear missile goal?

China, on the other hand, controls 90 percent of North Korea's trade, including access to critical energy resources. But if it actually did shut down the North Korean economy, it could end up with a massive migrant crisis and, worse, a U.S.-allied reunified Korea on its doorstep.

Can we guarantee that there will never be U.S. troops on China's border?

After all, it was just that presence which set the current crisis in slow motion. Trump's poorly understood hero Douglas MacArthur, having essentially won the Korean War with his daringly brilliant Inchon amphibious operation in September 1950, then proceeded to lose it by triggering China's intervention after provocatively sending American troops to the Yalu River. A few more years of fighting led to stalemate and the present situation.

We could try to convince China which, like Russia, is loathe to have American forces or American-backed forces (think NATO) anywhere near its borders for similar historical reasons, that it can now credibly threaten Kim because we will guarantee a demilitarized region within a reasonable comfort zone around the Chinese border.

Or we could just fantasize about perfect military campaigns and intelligence operations.

How nice it might be if pesky Kim weren't around. The sudden decapitation strike has become a staple of American war-making in the post-9/11 era. It hasn't worked yet.

Do we have more capabilities than are generally known. Perhaps. There is one intelligence agency I’ve been aware of for decades that has still not been publicly revealed, and I am pretty sure that it is not alone as the United States’ most secret service. But in this situation, a true Impossible Missions Force would probably be needed.