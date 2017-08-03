The Language of Being a Democrat in 2017 is Not Working

by Mike Lux, Mark Riddle, and Lauren Windsor

Last week, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and the Congressional leadership rolled out their big, new Democratic messaging project, “A Better Deal: Better Jobs, Better Wages, Better Future.” The name is supposed to evoke a modern New Deal and play off Trump’s reputation as a dealmaker. In his New York Times op-ed touting the plan, Schumer laid out three major goals: increasing people’s pay, reducing their expenses, and giving them tools to compete in the global economy.

The major policy proposals—a $1 trillion infrastructure plan, a $15 minimum wage, paid family leave, a new initiative to break up monopolies and limit the concentration of corporate power, and tougher policies to curb price gouging by drug companies—are all solid ideas.

And as far as messaging goes, “A Better Deal” sounds a lot better than the laundry list of mishmash Democrats have pushed in recent years. But it still doesn’t inspire or motivate or tell a genuine story about who Democrats are and what we believe. It lacks a unifying theme.

More fundamentally, it doesn’t address the biggest problem that Democrats face: communication. We still don’t sound like real people.

In 2007, Republican pollster Frank Luntz wrote Words That Work: It’s Not What You Say, It’s What People Hear. One of his key points is that a message needs to be simple, visceral, and repeatable to be effective. This idea forms the public face of the entire modern Republican Party, with its mantra of “Repeal and Replace” as a good example. Or Mike Pence with his “I’m a Christian, a Conservative, and a Republican, in that order” line. When in trouble, Pence sighs, tilts his head, and says, “millions of Americans agree or disagree on X, Y, or Z.” Next question.

We are by no means suggesting that Democrats mimic the dumbed down and often hypocritical language of the Republican Party. But after losing 1,000 seats over the last eight years, maybe we can learn something.

Let’s start by looking at the language of being a Democrat in 2017.

Imagine it’s Monday, November 5, 2018, and you are deciding how you will cast your vote. The Democratic candidate says he is a “progressive.” You’ve seen ads featuring progressive stalwart Bernie Sanders, but when you Googled him, you found that he’s an independent. Yet he ran in the Democratic primary a few years back, and is also a self-proclaimed socialist. And for the past two years, you’ve read about an ongoing fight over what “progressive” and “liberal” mean within the Democratic Party. If we can’t settle on this meaning, how are you – the voter - supposed to know?

Relax Bernie Bros, this is not about Bernie, but it’s a glaring example of our challenge heading into the mid-terms. We Democrats have a fair amount of problems facing us, but at the heart of it, we are confusing to voters. We are not clear and consistent in who we are, what we stand for, and how we talk about it. Worse still, when we do say what we stand for, we sound like Washington, D.C., consultant-designed robots. A big reason why Bernie was, and continues to be so popular is that he is a straight talker. We need to stop talking like pollsters and start talking like humans.

On a recent Meet the Press, a leading national Democratic figure said the phrase “average Americans” repeatedly during the interview. This politician seemed to be referring to the same folks that “cling to their Bibles and guns.” Remember that gem? What, exactly, do we mean by “average Americans”? Do regular folks think or speak of themselves in this way?

Moreover, leading Democrats talk about “income inequality” and the “Affordable Care Act.” The former leads one to wonder, “Are you saying that all of our incomes should be equal?” This seems like communism to many folks outside the Beltway. These voters instead want equality of opportunity.

The “Affordable Care Act” is affordable for whom? Many in the middle class have been hit with higher premiums. Yes, Obamacare expanded access to healthcare for 24 million people, but it has real flaws that we have to both acknowledge and fix. It helps no one, and arguably makes the Democratic position harder to defend, when the party glosses over those issues. This is comparable to the Democratic insistence by both Obama and Clinton that the economy had rebounded, when for a majority of the country, their economic fortunes were stagnant or worse.

Bad language infects nearly every issue on the Democratic platform – we talk about “gun control” instead of “gun safety,” “macroeconomic trends” rather than “jobs,” and “income inequality” rather than “good pay.” Not to mention dealing with tough issues like immigration or LBGTQIA rights and 100 issues in between.

To makes matters worse, we are often condescending to anyone who does not agree with us, and combative with allies we deem to be politically incorrect. This is not the way to win over hearts and minds.

This is not to say that the problems this language describes are not real. They are. For example, income inequality in America is severe and poses a threat to our basic social order. But we tend to discuss this in an academic sense, when at the end of the day, Americans want to be able to pay their bills without having to work multiple jobs just to scrape by.

Or take another example, the concentration of corporate power. Democrats built the New Deal coalition, in part, to break up monopolies to ensure a fair economic system. But in the 1970s, we stopped saying that we were fighting monopolies and started saying that we were administering antitrust regulations.

And what happened? We lost our grip on fighting corporate power, and, politically, we lost a clear example of how Democrats fought for the middle class. We lost a key wedge issue and ceded political ground to our opponents – all through language. Kudos to Chuck Schumer for re-engaging in this critical fight. We hope that he will similarly re-engage on Wall Street.

Democrats were politically punished this cycle in part for Obama not cleaning up George W. Bush’s mess, for not fixing a rigged system. But it’s not like we didn’t have the ideas – it’s just that the establishment wing of the party did not embrace them. Elizabeth Warren talked about a “rigged system” in 2009; Bernie ran on that language; and Trump won with it.

Turns out populism is pretty popular.

We need credible candidates, who talk with, and talk like, their constituents. We need to come up with a simple-to-understand, simple-to-message agenda, based on core American values of individual opportunity against a rigged system. Our policy ideas are good – Trump won on many of these ideas – but we need to convey passion for them. We need bold leaders, who are willing to fight for the people, because after all, it’s not what you say, but what voters hear.

Mike Lux is a co-founder of Democracy Partners, a political consulting firm with a mission of building the progressive movement. Previously, he was Senior Vice President for Political Action at People For the American Way (PFAW), and the PFAW Foundation, and served in the Clinton White House from 1993 to 1995 as a Special Assistant to the President for Public Liaison. While at Progressive Strategies, Lux founded, and currently chairs American Family Voices.

Mark Riddle is president of New Leaders Council. Under his leadership, NLC has grown across the country to 48 chapters, training nearly 1,000 fellows each year and growing NLC’s alumni ranks to more than 5,000 progressive leaders. Mr. Riddle also maintains an active political consultancy, advising candidates and political organizations on message and strategy.