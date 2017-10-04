The Lash Lift and Tint

OK, so you know how everyone and their mother (literally) is getting eyelash extensions? Well, it’s something I've thought about, but just couldn’t quite get myself to do it. For one thing, my sister has been getting lashes for several years, and honestly they scared me a little bit. She spends a lot of time speaking and giving presentations in front of crowds of hundreds, if not thousands, and so she has those kind of lashes. The kind I’ve been looking at on the anchors of all the TV shows I’ve produced for the past 20 years. And frankly, that’s not exactly the look I’m going for.

The second reason was because I just kept hearing from other people (not my sister) how bad extensions are for your real lashes. And I kind of like my real lashes. They’re a decent length, and not particularly sparse. They look pretty good when I use an eyelash curler, and I really didn’t feel like losing them.

And lastly, I just wasn’t all that interested in the financial investment and upkeep they required. Getting a fill every two weeks just wasn't something I could commit to. I did get really lucky last spring and had a friend celebrate her own birthday by treating me and some other friends to lashes (yes, that’s right, she paid for us to get lashes even though it was her birthday), and although I loved them, I was still too afraid for all the reasons above to actually keep them.

So I started using Lash Boost to make my own lashes grow longer and lusher. And it totally worked! It was a little crazy, actually, how well it worked. The only thing I didn’t love was that my lashes grow straight out, not up. So even though they got really long, I still had to use a lash curler to get the look I wanted.

And then…I heard about Lash Lift. More specifically, a “lift and tint.” And this, my friends, is truly life changing.

Gil Lee

A lash lift is like a perm for your eyelashes, so they’re lifted up and curled without needing a curler. And a tint is exactly what it sounds like – they tint your lashes so that you don’t need mascara. And I was told the end result is as if you’re wearing extensions. Umm, excuse me? Where do I sign up?

Full disclosure: the way I found out about this lift and tint business is through a comment on another blogger’s IG post. Yes, I’m the nerd that actually sometimes reads the comments. But how glad am I that I do? Because I then pseudo-stalked the commenter, who was a gorgeous New Yorker that looked like someone I’d be friends with just so I could bask in her beauty, and I messaged this stranger asking her to tell me more. Fortunately, she was not scared off by my approach, and she divulged her secret, which was a little place called Lash Lift NYC on West 32nd St. She even told me to go to Gil, who is her favorite.

And OMG. Just take a look at these before and afters that Gil took of me at my very first visit.

Gil Lee

I mean, can you even believe this?? How fabulous are my lashes? Since I’ve had it done, I have literally had strangers asking me what mascara I’m wearing and if I’m wearing extensions.

The process itself is sort of similar to getting extensions. You lay on a table, and they kind of tape your lashes up and apply what smells like the solution used when you get a perm. And in case you’re wondering how I know what that smells like, I was in middle school and high school in New Jersey in the 80’s. I mean, duh. Of course I had a perm. Anyway, the space is very clean and quiet, and I dozed off for a bit even though during my first visit there were three other people having lifts in the same room. Also, you get a leg massage for a little bit while you’re waiting for the solution to set, which is very nice and relaxing. Once that part is done, they basically just paint your lashes with the tint. The whole process is about an hour. And as annoying as I probably was, asking tons of questions while Gil was working on me, he was so patient and professional throughout. Not to mention, the guy clearly knows the business.

Gil Lee

And it’s so worth it! The lift and tint lasts for about 6 weeks, sometimes more, depending on how straight and light your lashes were to begin with. I’ve now gone twice, and here is my second set of before and afters.

Gil Lee

Gil Lee

In a nutshell, I’m completely obsessed. To me, the lashes just make everything better. I’m not exactly sure why, but for some reason I now have the audacity to think I don’t need any makeup when leaving my apartment, even though nothing looks better except my eyes. But I think it’s the same when people have extensions. It’s like your eyes are just so fab, you really can just roll out of bed and out of the house and look great.

So for anyone out there who either doesn’t want to get extensions, or has extensions but is thinking of stopping, this is the answer. Now I'm on to those pesky dark circles under my eyes...

Btw, if you do get it done (or decide to now that you’ve read this) let me know! I’d love to hear from you!