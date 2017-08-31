The Lasker Award Has Meaning

“If you think research is expensive, try disease.” Mary Lasker

As an academic cardiothoracic surgeon, I maintain an active clinical practice, do research, and teach students in the health care sciences. Medical students, residents, nurses, physician’s assistants, and pharmacists all have to put up with my teaching rounds and didactic lectures.

Most of my friends who are not in the health care field are surprised when they learn that most of my day is spent as a surgeon taking care of patients. For some reason, they have the mistaken belief that those in academics do not have a clinical practice. They are working under the false premise that “those that can, do; those that can’t, teach.” It has always been a source of concern that they may have believed that I was not a good surgeon based on the fact that I was a teacher.

Even though most of my day is spent in the operating room or in the wards and clinics, I have always enjoyed my teaching role and the research that I have done in advancing the science of my craft. As I have gotten on in years, I have also been more active in writing so as to advance the knowledge of the public on such important issues as health care policy, health care law, and public health. This type of writing, for me, actually blossomed after graduating from law school and passing the Bar exam for my state.

The ultimate honor for an academic physician would be winning a Nobel Prize in medicine. Not many surgeons have won this award but those that have are noteworthy. As a young surgical resident, one of the first projects that I worked on was under the guidance of one of these Nobel prize winners, Charles Huggins. He was patient, kind, and actually enjoyed mentoring me through the process of doing the research which eventually resulted in a publication.

Even though it is unlikely that I will ever win a Nobel, there is another prestigious award related to medical research and public service in the medical field that is also significant but is not as well known to the lay public. These are the Lasker Awards.

The Lasker Awards are administered by the Lasker Foundation which was the creation of Albert Lasker and his wife Mary Lasker. Albert was a salesman who promoted such products as Wrigley’s gum, Lucky Strike cigarettes, and Pepsodent toothpaste. Mary was a businesswoman and philanthropist who spearheaded the movement to get Congress to pass the National Cancer Act in 1971. As part of her efforts, Mary was able to enlist the help of Ann Landers, a noted syndicated columnist who was able to get a half million or her readers to write to their Congressmen in support of the Act. Richard Nixon signed the National Cancer Act into law later in 1971.

Mary Lasker was also instrumental in getting increased funding for the National Institutes of Health. The Laskers worked tirelessly to get more public funding into health related research. For her efforts, Mary received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1969.

The Lasker awards have been bestowed since 1945 and they are meant to recognize persons who have made significant contributions to the medical sciences or have given substantial service to the public in the field of medicine. There are four main Lasker awards. They are the Albert Lasker Basic Medical Research Award, the Lasker-DeBakey Clinical Medical Research Award, the Lasker-Bloomberg Public Service Award, and the Lasker-Koshland Special Achievement Award in Medical Sciences.

As a surgeon, I of course noted that previous winners include Thomas Starzl for his work on liver transplantation, Alain Carpentier and Albert Starr for their development of prosthetic heart valves, and Belding Scribner whose vascular access allowed for kidney hemodialysis which made kidney failure a treatable disease.

Previous Public Service award winners include Bill and Melinda Gates who changed the way we attack global health concerns, Doctors Without Borders for their recent work confronting Ebola outbreaks in Africa, and Michael Bloomberg who, as Mayor of New York City, used scientific research findings to make controversial political decisions to improve public health.

Each Lasker award comes with a financial component of about a quarter of a million dollars; this is something worth striving for if you are a medical scientist on a salary.

America has always been at the forefront of biomedical research and the investments we have made in this research have, generally, been both wise and remunerative. Unfortunately, the investments made by Congress through the funding of the National Institutes of Health and other government funded research has decreased over the last decade so that now the investment is about 75% of what it once was. The rising deficits, on-going wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, and Libya, and the necessity of rebulding the armed forces and paying our public debts have made investments in medical research a lower priority.

Foundations focussing on the physicians, scientists, and public servants who concentrate on improving the public’s health are becoming more important as they are now a major component of recognizing the hard work, creativity, and altruistic nature of these brilliant people. Without recognition and financial support, we may be losing a whole generation of dedicated research scientists at a time where we on the verge of major breakthroughs for cancer therapy, cardiac and pulmonary disease, and chronic conditions e.g., Alzheimer’s and other age related dementias, which are continually requiring more of our health care dollars than the government and other third party payers are willing or able to spend.

I am sorry that our country is more focussed on decreasing health care costs than improving health care quality and advancing health care knowledge. I am encouraged by foundations, like the Lasker Foundation, and philanthropists like Bill and Melinda Gates, the Bloombergs, and others; their financial support is important in honoring our medical research scientists and is supportive of our future scientists as they struggle to improve health care for all. As for the Lasker Awards, it is important to honor the recipients as we do the winners of the Nobel Prize. The Lasker is often the harbinger of the Nobel.

