'The Late Show' Got A Sneak Peek Into Donald Jr.'s Spam Folder

Donald Trump Jr. is like your lazy cousin. You have no idea what he does all day, but you do know it’s embarrassing his parents.
And he certainly did that when he released those incriminating emails on Tuesday. But one thing the media has completely missed in this Donald Jr. email craziness is — what about all the incriminating foreign government messages that went straight to his spam folder?
On Tuesday, “The Late Show” uncovered the contents of Donald Trump Jr.’s spam folder.
