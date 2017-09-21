The Lavender Pen, Writ Large

Every now and again, something comes across my radar that calls to me in the most compelling way. Like a blip on the screen that tells you something big is coming, this item captured my attention for the powerful thing it really is. Last month, while we were still trying to digest the horrors of Charlottesville's deadly hate rally, something was stirring among the Black clergy in America, a truly poetic walk of reconciliation and renewal. The Rev. Al Sharpton, a journeyman of the cloth, joined with a son of history, Martin Luther King III, and the National Action Network, for the 1000 Ministers March in Washington, DC. Coming as it did on the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s famous 1963 "I Have A Dream" speech, which was held at the Lincoln Memorial, this gathering of shepherds was a pointed reply to the political and social climate we find ourselves dealing with today.

Beyond the obvious, visible-to-the-public message rebuking racism and injustice, however, something even greater, I think, was also afoot. Among the religious leaders who came from around the country to walk together, was the out, vocal, “radically inclusive” Bishop Yvette Flunder, of the Fellowship of Affirming Ministrieswhose life is a testimony to a faith and perseverance that has held up even against the most withering scorn of a homophobic society and ecclesiastical body politic. Flunder, whose philosophy that everyone—most pointedly those whose sexuality begins with the letters L, G, B, T, or Q—has the right to come to God and walk with Him, in the community of human beings, has devoted her career to making sure that the words “All Are Welcome”, really mean what they say when they appear on the front door of a church. On this day, at this commemoration of a speech that invoked a grand coming together, Flunder and her fellow parsons did something extraordinary.

Where afore, the Church (of whatever denomination you care to imagine) has had, at best, a stormy relationship, (and the “Black church” in America has come in for particular scrutiny on this), there is in Flunder’s trip to Washington, the beginnings of a reconciliation. Baltimore's Rev. Jamal Bryant, who has, himself, undergone the trials of human fallibility while leading his flock, publicly proclaimed his apology to the LGBTQ community. “God has made us all in God’s image”, Bryant said, underscoring his new understanding of this principle. Bishop Flunder tells me she came to the March as “a commitment between [her] and Rev. Sharpton to collaborate on a campaign pushing back against the religious freedom movement which seeks to undermine LGBTQ equality and reproductive rights.” Amid the many historical double standards in the canons of pastoral sensibilities—lead the choir, play that organ, but don’t you dare come out to us and God as your true self—this tentative, first step towards welcoming LGBTQ parishioners back home into the Lord’s house, is surely a giant leap forward in terms of healing and love. “There is a growing affirmation among Black pastors concerning LGBTI tolerance,” Flunder says, “which could be felt by the warm personal reception I received at the march and the communal response to my remarks from a solid segment of the attendees.”

Yet, Bishop Flunder wasn’t just about this new bonding with other clerics. Aware of the divisions within the LGBTQ community at large, a microcosm of larger issues in mainstream America, the churchwoman is working with the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, organizers of the Lavender Pen Tour, to deliver another important statement. The goals of this effort, Flunder observes, are “to embody the journey from Selma to Stonewall...the intersections of our struggles for equality that include race, gender and sexuality. None of us are free until all of us are free.” Scheduled to begin next month, I see the tour’s itinerary sweeps across the Deep South, taking in Hattiesburg and Jackson in Mississippi, Selma, Montgomery, and Birmingham in Alabama, Knoxville, Tennessee, Greenville, South Carolina, and winds up in Charlotte and Greensboro, North Carolina. That’s all in the space of just one week, October 7th through the 14th, and it includes the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir as their traveling companions.