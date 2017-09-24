The Law of Motion

Great news for Key West. Only a handful of houses crumbled. All the trees fell. But that’s no big deal, they grow back fast. This is the jungle after all. A few islands to the East were decimated and this will affect the demographics of low income housing options. Big storm, small structural damage to blessed Key West, but with many unpredictable long term ripples from this occurrence still to reveal themselves. A change of guard for those who pass through, stay a while, and blow out of town, for one reason or another. I am grateful the Green Parrot suffered no damage. Any place in town that took a hit can be glue-gunned back together. Carpenters from all over are pitched up and hammering and plastering. While the big job of clearing the streets is in the hands of Florida’s well trained first responders. The peace is maintained by the peaceful types who stayed. Strong tough people who are helping any way they can. Key West Island Bookstore opened this past Monday. With minimal trade consider buying gift certificates as X-mas presents for yourself friends. The first 4 to send me an IM shall receive a gift certificate for $25 ❤️ Luckily Key West will be ready for visitors soon. Most of the musicians and buskers are off the island and driving around America looking for gigs and tips. The Newton Sisters, celebrities from the Conch Republic, are in New Orleans and have already set themselves up with a performance. I call them The Panthers because never have I seen such sylph femininity, and they can sing! Found them on Frenchmen Street. Nicely done Panthers! I wallowed in the magic that is Mia Borders on acoustic, accompanied by Jesse Morrow on double bass. Ms Border’s voice is sublime! She keeps it soft, and rolls it out at will. She controls that sound with a tight leash, coz otherwise it would engulf one. I am having a wonderful adventure following whims and drifts. My house was demolished by Irma. Hello New Orleans.