The Lesbian Chronicles: this is the place where i rest

this is the place where i rest
learning how
to stop
binging
obsessing
freefalling
has been a challenge
for me
beginning with
my arrival
no body
there to
soften my fall
so I
fell
into food
and boys
and then
girls
always looking for
comfort
always looking
for faster and
faster ways
to stop feeding
my pain
waiting on
the tracks
for the
one train
with faulty brakes
to break me
into ten million
little pieces so
that i would
finally feel
no thing
at all.
i knew that
marrying this man
was a sin
against myself
but i
so desperate for a
tribe of little
me’s and
my family’s praise
failed to hear
my timorous
voice that said
“no no no.”
this time around
i will let myself
fall
only when
when i trust
myself enough
to know
that i can
safely release
into her
embrace.
saying yes
to the kindness
and no
to the harshness
breathing in
breathing out
embracing myself
over
and over
and over
again.
k.a.l.
