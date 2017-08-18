The Lessons we learn when we observe from the outside.

In January 2016, South African property entrepreneur, business coach and public speaker, Grant Gavin made a decision to disguise himself as a homeless man, and spent the day on the streets begging for money. Taking himself out of his own privileged comfort zone, Grant wanted to experience the vulnerability of being placed in a position of survival, as he knew there would be lessons to be learned that would be vital to his growth as an entrepreneur and leader.

What he didn’t expect was that this day would become one of the most powerful learning experiences of his life.

Today, with an award winning residential property sales business, international speaking career, business coach, and highly regarded as the Founder of a popular Entrepreneurs Club in South Africa, Grant has it all. In 2016 his success was recognized when he was awarded as the South African Winner of the Standard Bank Rising Star Award in the Entrepreneurs division.

Having achieved all this, you might ask yourself what could Grant have possibly learned from spending a day on the streets disguised as a homeless person?

1. We Learn When We Observe from the Outside

Standing on the streets, as a homeless person is one of the most humiliating, vulnerable experiences you can put yourself through. It’s as if you’ve been taken out of the human race for a few hours and while you’re standing on that street corner, you are observing back onto your own people from the outside. You see things that you miss in the chaos of everyday life.

In business it’s the same. How much are you missing because you feel that you cannot afford to step off the treadmill for even a minute? You’re constantly chasing bills, sales, employees, all the time, and you never get a moment to stand back and assess strategically. The next thing you know, your cash has run out, you’re behind target and you’ve missed all the warning signs. You need to step outside of your business and observe what’s going on:

Here are some tips to help you jump off the treadmill:

· Set aside 30 minutes every morning for you. Your head space is important as your thoughts determine your actions – read, pray, meditate – do whatever you need to do to set positive intentions for your day.

· Have a meeting with yourself at least once a month. Close the door, mark off your diary in advance and block off interruptions so that you can reassess performance versus your business plan, and reassess your goals.

· Hire a mentor or coach. If you cant assess your business from an elevated observation, then you might need to find somebody who can.

2. Your Own Insecurities are Holding You Back

Standing on the streets as a homeless person tested Grant on a level that he had never been tested before. Faced with the crippling fear of being recognized on the street that day, Grant nearly abandoned the experiment before even setting foot on the street. Not knowing exactly why he was grappling with such insecurities, it not only forced him into deep self reflection in the months that followed, but allowed him to understand the actions of many of his own sales people who despite their talent, don’t achieve to their full potential.

What’s holding you back? How many times have you felt paralyzed to take action because of your own insecurities? Are you even aware if this? Well, you are not alone.

Most people are held back by insecurities as a result of their up-bringing, their conditioning and their past experiences, and this ultimately prevents them from tapping into their own unlimited human potential.

Understanding why these insecurities exist and how you can overcome them is hugely important to your success as an entrepreneur. An entrepreneur is inherently somebody who does not hold back – they take action first, then figure it out along the way.

You may be the one holding your own business back:

· Make a list of the most critical activities and tasks that you need to do in your industry in order to be successful

· How many of these activities are you actively avoiding?

· Dig deeper to find the real root of your fear by asking yourself ‘Why?’ at least 3 times.

· If any of your answers end in “Oh, its just the way I am,” then this is a massive warning sign. People who say this are admitting that they have no ability or desire to change.

· Ask a close friend or relative to assist you in digging deeper to the root of your insecurity. Once you find it – go to work on yourself.

Remember that if you want to grow to a new level of success, you will need to grow into a different version of yourself.

3. Show Your Value to the Market First

After standing on the street corner for 4 hours and receiving around $2 and a few peppermints, Grant became resentful that nobody was prepared to assist him with a few spare coins, or even some food. The longer this went on and the more he observed, the more he began to understand what was going on around him.

Across the road were a few parking attendants. They were receiving coin after coin from almost every motorist returning to their car. Despite his growing frustration in watching this unfold, it became more and more apparent as to the value that the attendants were bringing to the street. The attendants were guiding drivers in and out of their parking and holding up traffic so that the drivers could reverse out onto the busy street. They would also help motorists carry their shopping parcels back to their cars, and even assisted with packing them into the boot of the car. They were giving value to the motorists over and above their main function of deterring would be criminals in the parking lot.

More importantly, they were giving value first, with absolutely no guarantee of receiving a coin in return.

How many business owners start up a business, set up a website and wait for customers to show up, without any effort to market their services or provide value to the market they hope to serve?

How are you bringing value to your market?

· Build your own credibility through education-based marketing.

· Inform your market on all the up-to-date information in your industry

· Don’t share content for the sake of it – it’s all about value as seen through the eye of your potential customer. Understand what is valuable to your market.

· Become a content provider, position yourself as an expert and you will own your industry