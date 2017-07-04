The Life Transforming Magic of the Perfect Day Exercise

I am about to confess to something that might cause you to think twice about ever hiring me as a coach. On more than one occasion, my instructor for my first coach training program tried to kick me out because I sucked so bad. Now to be fair, this man was a genius who was incredibly difficult. However, he worked very hard to get rid of me, and by sheer will alone, I wouldn't go.

I remember one exercise in particular that he failed me on. He failed me with a curt email telling me if that was the best I could do, I was so uninspiring to him, he didn't want to talk to me again. I remember it clearly because he was right. I wasn't just uninspiring. I was living an uttered uninspired life, and I thought I was doing the best I could do.

If you've ever worked with a coach or read a self-help book, you've probably heard of the perfect day exercise. You know, you're supposed to write a description of what a perfect day would be. It is intended to give you clarity about what you want and inspire you to make appropriate changes to get there.

The first time I did it, in coach training, I felt like the purpose of the exercise was to remind me how much my life sucked and how far I was from having anything I wanted.

I was missing the magic altogether.

So, I did it. I think I wrote something like:

In my perfect day, I'd be working as a successful coach and author.

I'd spend my days in my sailboat office.

I'd spend time with my kid and my friends.

At this point, I was a struggling single mother who didn't even get up in time to get my own child to the bus. I would bolt out of bed ten minutes before I needed to be in the car on the way to work.

I spent nine hours at a desk without getting up for anything other than to go pee. I napped at my desk during lunch. I came home from work in time to lay down the watch the evening news.

I stayed there until I had to make dinner. We ate it in front of the TV where I usually stayed until near bedtime. Occasionally, I'd talk to a friend or my mom on the phone.

Then I'd go to bed, only to rinse and repeat for the next day.

You might be wondering when I ever took a shower. Looking back, I'm wondering the same thing. So, as you can see, my life wasn't anywhere in the neighborhood of what I thought my ideal life should be.

So when my instructor failed me for being so uninspiring, he followed it up with a suggestion. "You have failed." he wrote. "However, for your own damn sake, I suggest you rip a page out of a calendar planner and do this assignment like it was a daily schedule, from the time you wake to the time you go to bed."

Begrudgingly I did it. It took me seven full days. It took me that long to get clarity. It looked something like this:

7:00 Get up and shower

7:30 Meditate

8:00 Yoga or a walk

8:30 Breakfast - delicious nutricious fuel

8:45 Leave for my office on the boat

9:00 Work with clients

12:00 Lunch with friends

1:00 Writing and Creative projects at home office

3:00 Nap

4:00 Go for a walk with my kid

5:00 Dinner

6:00 Clean up around the house or work in the yard

7:00 Manifesting practices or do something with a friend

9:00 Meditation

9:30 Prep for the next day

10:00 Get ready for bed

Now to be clear, even that felt like a wild fantasy. However, when I looked at it, I saw something magical. It changed my life.

I could have been living about 70% of my perfect ideal day right then and there. I wasn't giving myself any of it because I didn't have a coaching practice with an office on a boat.

Up until that moment, all I knew about my perfect day was it was different than the days I was having. I knew I didn't like what I had. That doesn't work. Without the clarity of what I wanted, the infinite field of potential could only notice me noticing what I didn't like about my life and keep giving me more of that.

However, once I had that clarity, I realized, I could start being her now in a lot of ways.

So, I did, and I began birthing a new life, one hour at a time.

The perfect day exercise isn't about the big picture. It's about the details that make an identity shift.

Once you realize what you want, you get a picture of how that woman would behave. Behaviors are about 90% of identity.

There is a magical making transformational possibility in doing your perfect day exercise. Take your time. Feel it out. Once you do, I'm pretty positive you'll find a bunch of ways to become that now. Sure, something might be out of your reach. However, I'm guessing you'll surprise yourself with how much of it can happen now.